Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to officially kick off the 2024 award season.
On Jan. 7, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will honor last year's biggest films, hit TV series and most critically acclaimed actors during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
In a change-up from tradition, the annual Cecil B. deMille and Carol Burnett Awards will not be presented this year for the first time in decades.
Past recipients of the Cecil D. deMille Award include Hollywood legends like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Audrey Hepburn, Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman while TV pioneers Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear and Ryan Murphy have recently received the Carol Burnett trophy for their contributions to the small screen.
However, you can still expect to see plenty of famous and familiar faces at this year's ceremony.
Some of the night's most-nominated TV series include Succession, The Crown, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and The Bear while movie stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Fantasia Barrino, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio are all up for top awards.
Plus, the HFPA added two new categories for fans to look forward to: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
Check out the complete list of 2024 Golden Globe winners below.
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Picture - Animated:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Picture - Non-English Language:
Anatomy of a Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, USA
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA
Best Score – Motion Picture:
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Song - Motion Picture:
"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen
"Dance the Night," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
"Road to Freedom," Rustin, Lenny Kravitz
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell