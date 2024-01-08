Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

It's time to officially kick off the 2024 award season.

On Jan. 7, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will honor last year's biggest films, hit TV series and most critically acclaimed actors during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In a change-up from tradition, the annual Cecil B. deMille and Carol Burnett Awards will not be presented this year for the first time in decades.

Past recipients of the Cecil D. deMille Award include Hollywood legends like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Audrey Hepburn, Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman while TV pioneers Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear and Ryan Murphy have recently received the Carol Burnett trophy for their contributions to the small screen.

However, you can still expect to see plenty of famous and familiar faces at this year's ceremony.

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series include Succession, The Crown, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and The Bear while movie stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Fantasia Barrino, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio are all up for top awards.