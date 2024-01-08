Golden Globe Awards 2024 Winners: The Complete List

Find out which films, TV shows and actors won big at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 7.

It's time to officially kick off the 2024 award season.

On Jan. 7, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will honor last year's biggest films, hit TV series and most critically acclaimed actors during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

In a change-up from tradition, the annual Cecil B. deMille and Carol Burnett Awards will not be presented this year for the first time in decades.

Past recipients of the Cecil D. deMille Award include Hollywood legends like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Audrey Hepburn, Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman while TV pioneers Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear and Ryan Murphy have recently received the Carol Burnett trophy for their contributions to the small screen.

However, you can still expect to see plenty of famous and familiar faces at this year's ceremony.

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series include Succession, The Crown, Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and The Bear while movie stars like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Fantasia Barrino, Emma Stone and Leonardo DiCaprio are all up for top awards.

Plus, the HFPA added two new categories for fans to look forward to: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. 

Check out the complete list of 2024 Golden Globe winners below.

Best Picture Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Picture - Musical/Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December

Best Male Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Matt Damon, Air
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Best Supporting Female Actor - Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund, Pike, Saltburn

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture

Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Drama Series

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Comedy/Musical TV Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry 

Best Television Female Actor - Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us


Best Television Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Male Actor - Musical/Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef 
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor - Television

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor - Television

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty


Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Sider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Picture - Animated:

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Best Picture - Non-English Language:

Anatomy of a Fall, France
Fallen Leaves, Finland
Io Capitano, Italy
Past Lives, USA
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Score – Motion Picture:

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Song - Motion Picture:

"Addicted to Romance," She Came to Me, Bruce Springsteen
"Dance the Night," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
"Road to Freedom," Rustin, Lenny Kravitz
"What Was I Made For?" Barbie, Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

