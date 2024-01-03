Amber Heard Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard is giving insight into life as an Aquamom.
The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star thanked fans for their support of the new DC movie by photos from set—including a sweet snap of her bottle-feeding her now 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.
"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," the 37-year-old captioned the Jan. 3 Instagram post. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much."
The adorable mother-daughter photo is the first time she's shared a glimpse of her little one on social media since April 2022.
But the Justice League actress was already selective about what she shared regarding Oonagh and motherhood on social media throughout the past two years. After all, decided to wait three months before announcing her daughter's birth.
"I'm so excited to share this news with you," Amber—who has not shared the identity of Oonagh's father—wrote in the July 2021 post. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."
"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," she continued. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."
The Never Back Down actress added, "She's the beginning of the rest of my life."
The mother of one has also made it clear she's more than happy to be a single parent. "I'm just the mom and the dad," she wrote alongside another July 2021 photo of her and Oonagh. "She's the boss."