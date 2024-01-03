Amber Heard Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Oonagh

Watch : Amber Heard Is a Mom, Welcomes Baby Girl "On Her Own Terms"

Amber Heard is giving insight into life as an Aquamom.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star thanked fans for their support of the new DC movie by photos from set—including a sweet snap of her bottle-feeding her now 2-year-old daughter Oonagh.

"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," the 37-year-old captioned the Jan. 3 Instagram post. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much."

The adorable mother-daughter photo is the first time she's shared a glimpse of her little one on social media since April 2022.

But the Justice League actress was already selective about what she shared regarding Oonagh and motherhood on social media throughout the past two years. After all, decided to wait three months before announcing her daughter's birth.

"I'm so excited to share this news with you," Amber—who has not shared the identity of Oonagh's father—wrote in the July 2021 post. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms."