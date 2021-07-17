Amber Heard Calls Herself "the Mom and the Dad" in Cute Photo With Baby Oonagh

Watch : Amber Heard Is a Mom, Welcomes Baby Girl "On Her Own Terms"

Amber Heard isn't The Stepfather...and she's definitely got this parenting sitch figured out all on her own.

The new mom, 35, shared another new pic of 3-month-old baby Oonagh on her Instagram on Friday, July 16. The Aquaman actress captioned her photo, "I'm just the mom and the dad. She's the boss."

In the image, Amber held her first-born while hard at work on a computer, wearing glasses and her hair in a bun. This wasn't the first time Amber gave her followers a peek into her new daily life with her little one. The 35-year-old posted a hilarious video on July 6 holding Oonagh while drinking celery juice. The mom sarcastically commented, "It's celery..." and joked in the caption about her distaste for the drink, "You can take the gal out of LA, but you can't take the LA out of the gal #notajuicer."

Just days before, Amber surprised the world by announcing she had a daughter. Amber had kept the details ahead of Oonagh's birth a secret, with the big reveal coming on July 1.