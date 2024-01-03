Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband? Everything to Know About Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting her happily ever after.
Following her release from prison Dec. 28 for second-degree murder, the Louisiana native has been starting her new life with husband Ryan Anderson, who she married in 2022 while behind bars.
The pair celebrated New Year's Eve watching the New Orleans Saints football game and spending time with her dad Rod Blanchard and stepmom Kristy Blanchard. "We're looking to ring in the New Year together," Gypsy said in a Dec. 31 TikTok video, "and it's going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long."
Seven years, in fact. Gypsy, now 32, has been serving time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. After plotting to kill her mom with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy testified that Dee Dee had medically abused her by forcing her to use a wheelchair, undergo unnecessary medical treatments and lie about having serious illnesses as part of Dee Dee's alleged Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
While she was in prison, Ryan, a middle school special education teacher also from Louisiana, began writing letters to her, which sparked their romance.
Now that Gypsy is free, she and Ryan are planning their next chapter—including how to handle the public attention on them.
"Ryan, don't listen to the haters," Gypsy wrote under one of his Instagram posts Jan. 2. "I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you."
She then included a NSFW reference to their sex lives, writing, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire happy wife happy life."
Ryan is brushing off the critics, too. "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha," he wrote. "now come get it Baby..."
For everything to know about Gypsy's relationship with Ryan, keep reading.
Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband Ryan Anderson?
Ryan is a middle school special education teacher from Louisiana, according to their marriage certificate obtained by People.
How did Gypsy Rose Blanchard meet husband Ryan Anderson?
Ryan had watched the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest about Dee Dee's murder. So, when his coworker told him in 2020 about writing a letter to Tiger King subject Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, Ryan decided to do the same but to Gypsy.
"I said, 'I'll tell you what, if you write him, I'll write Gypsy Rose Blanchard.' And I had watched her documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, like three years before that," he told People. "And then The Act had came out and I've never watched The Act, but I remember my friends talking about The Act and I was like, I'll watch the documentary again. So it was kind of fresh on my mind."
By May 2020, the two had begun regularly emailing back and forth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gypsy acknowledged she experienced "a lot of emotional ups and downs" at the time. "Unfortunately, it put the prison in a position to where it restricted our freedom even more," she told People. "So Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times."
When did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson get married?
The couple got their marriage license on June 27, 2022 in Chillicothe, Mo., the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds confirmed to The Springfield News-Leader.
They later had a prison wedding ceremony in July of that year and are planning to have a fancy reception with friends and family now that Gypsy is out of prison.
"I deserve that. He deserves that," she told People last year. "Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else."
Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard have a wedding ring?
Yes! But she couldn't wear it while she was in prison. Following her release, Gypsy showed off her gold and diamond ring on Instagram, along with her new French manicure. The 32-year-old gushed, "Finally get to wear my beautiful wedding ring."
Do Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson want kids?
Gypsy and Ryan do want to have children. "It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she told People in December, "and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."
But she vows to treat her kids better because she's "learned what not to do" as a Munchausen by Proxy victim.
"Whenever someone says, 'Do you think that because of what you went through, you're going to do that to your kids?' I say, 'You know what? Absolutely not,'" she shared. "I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that."
What does Gypsy Rose Blanchard love about Ryan Anderson?
"I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met," shared Gypsy, who was previously engaged to a man named Ken. "[Ryan is] so patient with me because I could be a little bit of a lot to handle."
She appreciates how Ryan is able to be in tune with her feelings.
"We've been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions," she continued. "And he'll be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?' So I'm thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow."
He's also not one to shy away from PDA on social media. "I'm married to the most wonderful, most beautiful woman in the world, Gypsy Rose Blanchard," he declares in his Instagram bio, adding in another post Dec. 12, "I'm so proud of her and all of the things she has accomplished."
How does Ryan Anderson feel about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's release from prison?
The couple know they're going to face scrutiny in the coming weeks, especially as she prepares to release her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Jan. 5, as well as her eBook Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom on Jan. 9.
"It's going to be a whirlwind and there'll be a lot of attention," Ryan noted. "I'm still very nervous about that. I'm a very private person."
What's next for Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's marriage?
The special education instructor said he wants to give his wife a "romantic night out" now that she has served her time for Dee Dee's death.
"Gypsy's never been on a real date," he explained, "where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie."
But for Gypsy, she's most excited to experience a new home life with her love.
"We're back home in Louisiana now, and we're settling into married life," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Jan. 3. "I definitely had to kind of go peeking through his closet and putting my clothes on the shelf and integrating myself into his life now. I'm making this my home."