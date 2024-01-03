Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband? Everything to Know About Ryan Anderson

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From ‘Haters’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting her happily ever after.

Following her release from prison Dec. 28 for second-degree murder, the Louisiana native has been starting her new life with husband Ryan Anderson, who she married in 2022 while behind bars.

The pair celebrated New Year's Eve watching the New Orleans Saints football game and spending time with her dad Rod Blanchard and stepmom Kristy Blanchard. "We're looking to ring in the New Year together," Gypsy said in a Dec. 31 TikTok video, "and it's going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long."

Seven years, in fact. Gypsy, now 32, has been serving time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. After plotting to kill her mom with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, Gypsy testified that Dee Dee had medically abused her by forcing her to use a wheelchair, undergo unnecessary medical treatments and lie about having serious illnesses as part of Dee Dee's alleged Munchausen syndrome by proxy.