Winter Running Gear Must-Haves for When It's Too Damn Cold Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to running outside in the winter, I'm a big fan. I find the cold weather invigorating and refreshing, and tend to rack up more miles than I do in the summer. However, I wasn't always this way. In fact, I used to hate moving in the colder months and dreaded it with a passion. My love for this seasonal running only started when I equipped myself with the right gear and got prepared. In order to aid others, and maybe help with tackling a new year's resolution, I've put together a list of the winter running must-haves and essentials so you can start hitting the pavement ASAP.

Of course, it depends on the outside temperature, but it's good to start with a base layer that's made of a material that can wick sweat away from your skin (avoid cotton, which absorbs moisture). Next, you'll want to add layers, like a fleece or thermal jacket or vest, and possibly a windproof jacket for protection. Finally, make sure to cover exposed skin with gloves, hats, socks, and/or neck gaiters.

And, if you're not sure how to dress for the temp, follow the 10-Degree Rule, which means dress as if it's 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. So, if it's 30 degrees Fahrenheit outside, dress like it's 40 degrees. This means that as your body warms up, you'll be appropriately covered and not overheated. And, if the temperature is too low for you, maybe consider an indoor alternative.

From toasty leggings to a cozy headband, these are the must-haves you'll need on the pavement, trails, and beyond, whether you're a beginner or a pro. So, scroll down to check out my picks and score that new winter PR.