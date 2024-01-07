Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew David Woolley Was Her Soulmate

It took David Woolley all of two dates to realize he wanted Christine Brown to be part of his world.
"We went to The Little Mermaid and I was watching her just be so in awe with the play," he recalled of that second outing while speaking exclusively to E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And I realized that she has a passion for life. Like everything to her is like it's the first time experiencing things and I just knew that she was going to be the person that I wanted to be with."
Christine, similarly, was truly ready to dive in deep with a partner.
She shared "some great memories" with former spouse Kody Brown during their 27-year marriage, the Sister Wives star, 51, noted. "I am who I am today, because I was married to Kody, because I had sister wives, because I lived polygamy. And I like me."
So while none of the stars of TLC's long-running series are currently living polygamy (like Christine, both Meri Brown and Janelle Brown announced their splits from Kody, leaving him in a monogamous relationship with sole wife Robyn Brown), said Christine, "I think it's important to acknowledge the good things in the past."
Particularly when they leave you a bit more appreciative of the present.
"I've never been loved like this before," Christine stressed of her three-month union with David, "never, never been loved like this."
While Kody acquiesced during the series' four-part One on One reunion special last month that he wasn't actually in love with any of his exes, Christine has had no reason to question David's feelings.
"I feel it in every part of me," she raved to E!. "I'm more independent than I ever was, if that makes sense, even though we're around each other all the time. It just feels complete. It's like I took my first breath."
And the mom who shares Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20 and Truely, 13, with Kody can actually pinpoint the precise moment she felt herself come up for air.
Connecting with David on a dating site for single parents, she determined quickly that he checked off every one of her good-on-paper boxes down to the bald head, motorcycle and penchant for solid communication. And just as she was marveling at her abilities to manifest her dream man ("I mean, c'mon, bald, tattoos and motorcycles. I don't know what's sexier than that," she told E!), the two attended a family party together.
"We were sitting in these chairs, and he pulled my chair back to him and he put his arm around me," she recounted. "I laid my head on his chest. And I could tell our hearts synced up like that. I took a big breath. And it was like I took my first breath. And I knew at that point I was in love with him and we were it."
All at once, she realized, "We were complete soulmates, and I knew it from that point on. So when you have that to start a life together with, nothing's going to get in our way ever. We're it."
So she really shouldn't have been all that surprised when he dropped to one knee mid-hike this past April.
"She was clueless about it," David said of his planned proposal on a cliff in scenic Moab, Utah. "I thought of a lot of ideas, my kids, your kids were all like, 'Let's do those big things.' And, you know what, I'm gonna do it the way I want to do it."
His way involved tasking their friends to capture the moment.
"I didn't even know he had the ring in his hoodie coat," detailed Christine. "And we've been hugging the whole time. And his friend, so coyly he's like, 'Do you want me to take your picture, Christine?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' And he holds it up. And he was recording it instead. It was so sweet. It went perfect."
The pair opted for a slightly more high-tech endeavor when they returned to Moab for their October vows, allowing TLC to capture every moment for the upcoming two-part special Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding.
And should either of them have felt even the slightest bit of chill to their feet, putting together their big day proved their partnership was rock-solid. "David's opinions are classy, they're good, they're spot on," Christine raved of the construction company owner, who was tasked with both selecting the venue and crafting solutions for any problems that arose along the way.
"I'd say, 'Okay, we have this situation, what are we going to do?'" Christine recounted. "And he would get it figured out."
And while she appreciated his suggestions to, say, use whiskey barrels in place of guest books and pass out glow sticks for their big exit, quite simply, "It was really cool to plan it with a partner," Christine explained. "And that's what it's always been like for us."
Still very much basking in their newlywed bliss, "I look at her and I appreciate her for who she is," said David. "I trust her with everything. And if you can trust somebody, life, being married is so much easier."
Their day-to-day together in Utah is a blur of romance and delightfully peaceful moments.
"We wake up in the morning and we drink coffee together and watch the news and I play Sudoku," described Christine. "And I feel like we are just moving on with our lives together. It's beautiful."
Sister Wives – Christine and David's Wedding premieres Sunday, January 7 at 10/9c on TLC.