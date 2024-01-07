Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew David Woolley Was Her Soulmate

Watch : Christine Brown Didn't "Intentionally" Find Kody's "Opposite"

It took David Woolley all of two dates to realize he wanted Christine Brown to be part of his world.

"We went to The Little Mermaid and I was watching her just be so in awe with the play," he recalled of that second outing while speaking exclusively to E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And I realized that she has a passion for life. Like everything to her is like it's the first time experiencing things and I just knew that she was going to be the person that I wanted to be with."

Christine, similarly, was truly ready to dive in deep with a partner.

She shared "some great memories" with former spouse Kody Brown during their 27-year marriage, the Sister Wives star, 51, noted. "I am who I am today, because I was married to Kody, because I had sister wives, because I lived polygamy. And I like me."