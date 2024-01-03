Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on Her 65th Birthday

Watch : See the 'Golden Bachelor' Finale Shocker!

This Golden Bachelor contestant's attitude stays golden in sickness and in health.

Leslie Fhima opened up about a recent health scare that landed her in the emergency room.

"I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday," the former figure skater wrote on a since-expired Instagram story on Dec. 28, according to multiple outlets. "I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER."

Leslie—who was Gerry Turner's second pick on the Golden Bachelor's inaugural season—noted that she underwent surgery and was hospitalized for about three days due to scar tissue from an appendectomy she got at 18 years old.

And despite the predicament of her post, the reality star appeared in good spirits online, adding that she was "very excited" to go home and see her dog, and had some gentle parting words for her followers.