Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on Her 65th Birthday

This Golden Bachelor contestant's attitude stays golden in sickness and in health.
Leslie Fhima opened up about a recent health scare that landed her in the emergency room.
"I know that everyone was just curious to know what I did on my 65th birthday," the former figure skater wrote on a since-expired Instagram story on Dec. 28, according to multiple outlets. "I spent it in the hospital. Yes, I had a bowel blockage, severe cramping, came into the ER."
Leslie—who was Gerry Turner's second pick on the Golden Bachelor's inaugural season—noted that she underwent surgery and was hospitalized for about three days due to scar tissue from an appendectomy she got at 18 years old.
And despite the predicament of her post, the reality star appeared in good spirits online, adding that she was "very excited" to go home and see her dog, and had some gentle parting words for her followers.
"If you have severe stomach issues, don't wait 12 hours to go to the hospital like I did," she continued. "So, Happy New Year."
While Leslie was a fan-favorite on the recent Golden Bachelor season, leading man Gerry, 72, ultimately proposed to Theresa Nist during the show's finale, which aired on Nov. 30—a decision that left the 65-year-old blindsided."
"You made it sound like you chose me," Leslie told Gerry during the show's finale."You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there. I wasn't sure what changed or what happened."
But perhaps something gold can stay. While Theresa and Gerry will tie the knot in a live televised ceremony on Jan. 4, Leslie and plenty of other Golden Bachelor standouts are potential frontrunners for a future season of The Golden Bachelorette.
Intrigued? Read on for their bios.