Makeup by Mario’s Mario Dedivanovic Shares a 5-Minute Beauty Routine, Easy Hacks for Beginners, and More

Pop culture fans know Mario Dedivanovic for creating flawless looks for his celebrity clients. Makeup enthusiasts revere him for ignoring the age-old concept of "beauty secrets" and sharing many insights and hacks to make beauty effortless and inclusive for all us— no gatekeeping here. For years, fans followed along as he shared tips through Instagram, YouTube, and The Masterclass, eagerly hoping he would drop a product line.
In a full circle moment, he launched the MAKEUP BY MARIO brand at Sephora in 2020. When he was a teenager he worked retail at Sephora with dreams of starting his own line. Now, his eponymous brand is all about emphasizing natural beauty and high-quality formulas that are incredibly easy to use, no matter how much experience you have. Whether you're a professional or you're using makeup for the first time, Mario's products will work for you.
In an exclusive E! interview, the makeup pioneer shares a five-minute routine you'll love, the best products for beginners, and tips to get that natural-looking glow we all strive for.
E!: What are your favorite and least favorite makeup trends right now?
MD: I love seeing all the trends out there, I just don't take them too seriously. My current favorite trends are any that feature natural, radiant looks using cream formulas. My least favorite are any that are super silly or unrealistic, but I still enjoy them as entertainment.
E!: Share a 5-minute makeup routine that's a great go-to in a rush.
MD: Start with my SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer to lightly even out and warm your skin, then add Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil to your cheeks and lips. Both products are super easy to apply, and the result is fresh and radiant skin. Finish with a couple coats of your favorite mascara and you're good to go.
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer
"Try my SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer to get a beautiful, radiant complexion. It's a multi-use product that tints, warms, and nourishes the skin and can deliver a natural, sheer sculpt as well. I love to apply it once I've set the skin with a little powder for a subtle, natural glow that lasts."
This is a customer favorite with 175.3K+ Sephora Loves. The revolutionary tinted complexion balm comes in 6 versatile, easy-to-blend shades.
E!: Share the easiest makeup product to use for someone who is a beginner at glam.
MD: Pop either my Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil or Blush Stick on your cheeks and/or lips. Both products blend easily and look great whether you're an expert or novice.
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil
The Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil delivers a luminous look with a sheer formula that aces that sought-after "no makeup" aesthetic. Dab some on your lips for a monochromatic look. There are 6 stunning shades to choose from.
Makeup by Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick
These cream blush sticks have a brush on the end for easy blending. There are 6 inclusive shades to accommodate a wide range of skin tones.
E!: If I wanted to gift one Makeup by Mario product, which one would be the best way to introduce someone to the brand?
MD: It's so hard to choose just one, but I would have to say my Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette.
Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
"It's the first product I dreamt up and created for the brand and was inspired by human skin tones, so it looks great on everyone. It's also very versatile so you can easily go from natural to glam."
This palette is a customer favorite with 203.5K+ Sephora Loves.
E!: What Makeup by Mario product do you hear about the most from shoppers?
MD: It's a tie between SoftSculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer and SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer. I love when people stop me on the street and pull them out of their bag to show me.
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer
These concealers deliver medium coverage and a buildable formula that you can customize to you needs. It's even infused with caffeine to depuff and give a lifted, awakened look. There 22 long-wearing, crease-proof shades.
Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation
E!: What makes the SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation different than all the others out there?
MD: Over the years I've tried countless foundation formulas and on all different skin types and tones, so I had a very clear vision of what I wanted my foundation to be. The biggest point of difference with my SurrealSkin Foundation is you get superior coverage and grip without the look and feel of a heavy foundation and it reveals your skin's natural luminosity.
There are 30 shades to choose from.
Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette
E!: The Ethereal Eyes palette has such a devoted following. What makes this an essential for all beauty enthusiasts?
MD: All 12 shades in my Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette are classically beautiful and an inspiring color story. There are three gorgeous finishes including sueded mattes, modern metallics, and glossy shimmers which are all super wearable and easy to apply. It has a little something for everyone.
Augustinus Bader The Cream
E!: What are some essential skin prep products that we need to try?
MD: I prefer a good moisturizer over a primer, so Augustinus Bader's The Cream offers the perfect amount of emollience and grip for the rest of your complexion and is always in my kit.
