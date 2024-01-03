Makeup by Mario’s Mario Dedivanovic Shares a 5-Minute Beauty Routine, Easy Hacks for Beginners, and More

We interviewed Mario Dedivanovic because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products featured are from his brand Makeup by Mario. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Pop culture fans know Mario Dedivanovic for creating flawless looks for his celebrity clients. Makeup enthusiasts revere him for ignoring the age-old concept of "beauty secrets" and sharing many insights and hacks to make beauty effortless and inclusive for all us— no gatekeeping here. For years, fans followed along as he shared tips through Instagram, YouTube, and The Masterclass, eagerly hoping he would drop a product line.

In a full circle moment, he launched the MAKEUP BY MARIO brand at Sephora in 2020. When he was a teenager he worked retail at Sephora with dreams of starting his own line. Now, his eponymous brand is all about emphasizing natural beauty and high-quality formulas that are incredibly easy to use, no matter how much experience you have. Whether you're a professional or you're using makeup for the first time, Mario's products will work for you.

In an exclusive E! interview, the makeup pioneer shares a five-minute routine you'll love, the best products for beginners, and tips to get that natural-looking glow we all strive for.