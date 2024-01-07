Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The stars are going for gold. The Golden Globes, that is.
On Jan. 7, celebrities descended upon the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate Hollywood's best and brightest. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 2024 ceremony kicked off what's sure to be a very stylish awards season.
Take Jeannie Mai, for example, who stunned in black sequined Carolina Herrera gown adorned with pearls while rolling up to the show. For the former The Real host, her recent 45th birthday taught her to take fashion risks.
"Forty-thrive is all about finally doing all the things you never did before," Jeannie told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes, "because you were so afraid of what people would say or how you look."
She continued, "I always notice that whenever you look back in your pictures, you always like more how you look then than you do now. Every second, literally right now, we're aging and we're losing this moment."
Meanwhile, the Barbiecore trend was still riding high, with many celebs donning pink.
But this year's Globes contenders were just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the ceremony, Barbie and Succession led the pack of nominations with nine nods each, while Oppenheimer followed closely behind with eight. (See the complete list of nominations here.)
Two new categories were also introduced when nominations were unveiled in November, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie vying for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award.
For the first time, comics were also honored with a category of their own as Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes and Ricky Gervais received nods for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
But before the winners are announced, keep reading to see all the red carpet arrivals.