Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Golden Globes 2024 is here! See all the celebrity fashion that graced the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 07, 2024
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024Golden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

The stars are going for gold. The Golden Globes, that is.

On Jan. 7, celebrities descended upon the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate Hollywood's best and brightest. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 2024 ceremony kicked off what's sure to be a very stylish awards season.

Take Jeannie Mai, for example, who stunned in black sequined Carolina Herrera gown adorned with pearls while rolling up to the show. For the former The Real host, her recent 45th birthday taught her to take fashion risks.

"Forty-thrive is all about finally doing all the things you never did before," Jeannie told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes, "because you were so afraid of what people would say or how you look."

She continued, "I always notice that whenever you look back in your pictures, you always like more how you look then than you do now. Every second, literally right now, we're aging and we're losing this moment." 

Meanwhile, the Barbiecore trend was still riding high, with many celebs donning pink. 

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

But this year's Globes contenders were just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the ceremony, Barbie and Succession led the pack of nominations with nine nods each, while Oppenheimer followed closely behind with eight. (See the complete list of nominations here.)

Two new categories were also introduced when nominations were unveiled in November, with Taylor Swift: The Eras TourBarbieGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie vying for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award.

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For the first time, comics were also honored with a category of their own as Amy SchumerSarah SilvermanTrevor NoahChris RockWanda Sykes and Ricky Gervais received nods for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. 

But before the winners are announced, keep reading to see all the red carpet arrivals.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Hailee Steinfeld

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joana Pak & Steven Yeun

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matthew Macfadyen

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Dylan Mulvaney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Gina Torres

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Amanda Pacheco & Wilmer Valderrama

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Rose McIver

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

In vintage Dior.

Amy Sussman / Staff/GETTY IMAGES

Lisa Ann Walter

Colman Domingo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Garner

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In Rodarte.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jo Koy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sofia Pernas & Justin Hartley

Sofia in Pamella Roland.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Skai Jackson

In Jenny Packham.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Quinta Bunson

In custom Balmain.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer/GETTY IMAGES

Mason Morfit & Jordana Brewster

Jordana in Alberta Ferretti.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Carolina Herrera.

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

In Khaled & Marwan Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sitar

In Saint Laurent.

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Mario Lopez

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

