Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The stars are going for gold. The Golden Globes, that is.

On Jan. 7, celebrities descended upon the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate Hollywood's best and brightest. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the 2024 ceremony kicked off what's sure to be a very stylish awards season.

Take Jeannie Mai, for example, who stunned in black sequined Carolina Herrera gown adorned with pearls while rolling up to the show. For the former The Real host, her recent 45th birthday taught her to take fashion risks.

"Forty-thrive is all about finally doing all the things you never did before," Jeannie told E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes, "because you were so afraid of what people would say or how you look."

She continued, "I always notice that whenever you look back in your pictures, you always like more how you look then than you do now. Every second, literally right now, we're aging and we're losing this moment."

Meanwhile, the Barbiecore trend was still riding high, with many celebs donning pink.