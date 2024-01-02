Lisa Rinna Bares All (Literally) in Totally Nude New Year's Selfie

Watch : Lisa Rinna Gushes Over Beyonce & Erika Jayne Concerts

Lisa Rinna is definitely owning her bangin' body.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently stripped down to her birthday suit in an eye-popping nude selfie while ringing in 2024.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!" the 60-year-old captioned the Jan. 2 Instagram post, adding that she's "STARTING IT OFF FRESH."

The NSFW snapshot shows Rinna going full-frontal with only sparkler emojis barely covering her nipples and a dancing cat over her, well, kitty. Without a stitch of makeup on, the Days of Our Lives alum looked stunning during what appeared to be a spa treatment.

Rinna's totally nude photo certainly matches her new outlook on life since leaving RHOBH last year.

"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," the Rinna Beauty founder exclusively told E! News in November. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."