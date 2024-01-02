Lisa Rinna Bares All (Literally) in Totally Nude New Year's Selfie

Lisa Rinna is definitely owning it after posing full-frontal in a NSFW Instagram photo. See The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's eye-popping naked selfie.

By Brett Malec Jan 02, 2024 10:24 PMTags
NakedLisa RinnaBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsNew Year's DayNBCU
Lisa Rinna is definitely owning her bangin' body.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently stripped down to her birthday suit in an eye-popping nude selfie while ringing in 2024.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!" the 60-year-old captioned the Jan. 2 Instagram post, adding that she's "STARTING IT OFF FRESH."

The NSFW snapshot shows Rinna going full-frontal with only sparkler emojis barely covering her nipples and a dancing cat over her, well, kitty. Without a stitch of makeup on, the Days of Our Lives alum looked stunning during what appeared to be a spa treatment.

Rinna's totally nude photo certainly matches her new outlook on life since leaving RHOBH last year.

"I feel really proud to express myself the way that I want to at 60 years old," the Rinna Beauty founder exclusively told E! News in November. "I never limit myself, and being able to take the risks, have fun with fabulous people, it just translates into who I am at this moment."

Simply put, she added at the time, "I don't really think about it too much—I just do it!"

Speaking of taking risks, Rinna also revealed what it was like taking a leap of faith by walking away from the Bravo reality series eight seasons.

"It's real scary and it's hard," she told E!. "After eight years, to make a change like that, it changes your life when you leave a job that you've had for that long."

Keep reading to see Rinna and more RHOBH stars throughout the years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Kim Richards (1990)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Eileen Davidson (1992)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Garcelle Beauvais (1994)
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna (1995)
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (1996)
Gregg DeGuire/Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Eileen Davidson (1997)
SGranitz/WireImage
Garcelle Beauvais (1999)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna (1999)
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Camille Grammar (1999)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Lisa Rinna (2002)
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Camille Grammar (2002)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Garcelle Beauvais (2003)
Amy Graves/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (2003)
Tony Barson/WireImage
Eileen Davidson (2004)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Kyle Richards (2004)
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Camille Grammar (2005)
Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com
Garcelle Beauvais (2006)
Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna (2006)
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Denise Richards (2007)
Jimi Celeste/PMc/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Erika Girardi (2007)
Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock
Kim Richards (2007)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kyle Richards (2008)
Jason Kempin/WireImage.com
Camille Grammar (2008)
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Adrienne Maloof (2009)
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Eileen Davidson (2009)
Dave Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank
Lisa Rinna (2009)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brandi Glanville (2009)
DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Erika Girardi (2010)
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Kyle Richards (2010)
Todd Williamson/WireImage
Lisa Vanderpump (2010)
photos
View More Photos From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

