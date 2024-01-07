The Bloodcurdling True Story Behind Killers of the Flower Moon

Watch : Leo DiCaprio on Why Sharon Stone Once Paid His Salary

If evil can be pure, there's pure evil on display in Killers of the Flower Moon.

But unlike the sort of terror you shake off once the movie is over and the lights come back on, this is the kind that really happened. Certain narrative choices aside, the story that unfolds in Martin Scorsese's three-hour-plus epic—which has seven nominations heading into the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7—is based squarely on the 2017 nonfiction best-seller of the same name by David Grann.

And while Grann kept the whodunit part more of a mystery as he detailed how the investigation into the murders of dozens of Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma gave rise to the modern FBI, the film puts the two-faced perpetrators front and center so their treachery is on full display.

"It's a completely forgotten part of American history," Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, who was originally going to star as the federal agent who cracked the case but opted to play the complicit Ernest Burkhart, told British Vogue ahead of the Apple Original film's October theatrical release. "And an open wound that still festers."

Added Lily Gladstone, also nominated for her performance as Ernest's Osage wife, Mollie Burkhart, "It's not that long ago that the Reign of Terror happened. I don't want to label this a western. I'm happy that it's being labeled a tragedy."