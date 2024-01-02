Mariah Carey Embraces Change in the New Year By Posing on Her "Bad Side"

Mariah Carey most certainly embodied the "new year, new me" motto.
The newly single superstar kicked off 2024 by stepping out of her comfort zone and posting a rare photo of herself on the left side of her face. And if you're wondering why that's a big deal? Well, Mariah is known for posing in a very particular manner.
"New year, new beginnings," she captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "taking a picture from my 'bad side!'"
In the snapshot, the Grammy winner got into the festive spirit, wearing a sparkly diamond-embellished minidress from Retrofête. She also opted for an unexpected beauty look, as she swapped out her signature blowout for her natural curls—a style she frequently donned in the '90s.
Unsurprisingly, the 54-year-old's bold move was celebrated by her friends and followers.
Tamar Braxton commented, "You will Never have a bad side MC," while one fan added, "Queen you are beauty personified, inside and out, and ALL 360°!!!!"
Another person summed it up best, noting, "I love this energy."
Mariah previously revealed why she doesn't like to pose on her left side.
Back in 2016, during an episode of her reality TV show Mariah's World, the singer explained to her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle that when she was doing her first photoshoot at 19, a lady told her, "'This is your good side, only let people photograph you from your good side, ever.'"
Although Kristofer said, "Maybe you had a crappy photographer," she replied, "I think I did...and I stuck to it because that was her job."
While Mariah didn't offer details about why she changed her pose, it's clear she's embracing a new era. Just days before ringing in 2024, Mariah and Bryan Tanaka broke up after being together for nearly a decade.
"Dear friends and fans," Bryan began a lengthy statement on Instagram Dec. 26. "With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together."
Although their relationship didn't work out, the choreographer noted that he'll always cherish his time with Mariah and her 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan—who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.
"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual," he continued, "and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."
Of course, Mariah having a good side isn't the only interesting detail about her. Keep reading to learn her most fascinating facts.