Mariah Carey Embraces Change in the New Year By Posing on Her "Bad Side"

Watch : Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years

Mariah Carey most certainly embodied the "new year, new me" motto.

The newly single superstar kicked off 2024 by stepping out of her comfort zone and posting a rare photo of herself on the left side of her face. And if you're wondering why that's a big deal? Well, Mariah is known for posing in a very particular manner.

"New year, new beginnings," she captioned her Jan. 1 Instagram, "taking a picture from my 'bad side!'"

In the snapshot, the Grammy winner got into the festive spirit, wearing a sparkly diamond-embellished minidress from Retrofête. She also opted for an unexpected beauty look, as she swapped out her signature blowout for her natural curls—a style she frequently donned in the '90s.

Unsurprisingly, the 54-year-old's bold move was celebrated by her friends and followers.

Tamar Braxton commented, "You will Never have a bad side MC," while one fan added, "Queen you are beauty personified, inside and out, and ALL 360°!!!!"

Another person summed it up best, noting, "I love this energy."