Hilary Swank Reflects on Birth of Her "Angel Babies" in Message on Gratitude

Watch : Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins

Hilary Swank is entering 2024 with two more reasons to smile.

The 49-year-old rang in the new year by reflecting on some of the major moments she experienced in 2023, including the birth of her twins.

"Dancing into The New Year, with so many blessings from 2023, which have left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way," Hilary wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever."

And she's excited to see what this next year will bring. "Thank you, 2023!" the Oscar winner continued. "2024, I can't wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!"

Until then, Hilary is taking a moment to give thanks. This includes for her fans, with her sending them love and well-wishes for the year ahead.