Hilary Swank Reflects on Birth of Her "Angel Babies" in Message on Gratitude

While reflecting on her "many blessings from 2023," Hilary Swank expressed her gratitude for her twins with husband Philip Schneider, who she noted "make everyday, the best day ever."

By Elyse Dupre Jan 02, 2024 3:13 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesHilary SwankNew Year's EveNew Year's DayCelebrities
Watch: Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins

Hilary Swank is entering 2024 with two more reasons to smile.

The 49-year-old rang in the new year by reflecting on some of the major moments she experienced in 2023, including the birth of her twins.

"Dancing into The New Year, with so many blessings from 2023, which have left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way," Hilary wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever." 

And she's excited to see what this next year will bring. "Thank you, 2023!" the Oscar winner continued. "2024, I can't wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!" 

Until then, Hilary is taking a moment to give thanks. This includes for her fans, with her sending them love and well-wishes for the year ahead. 

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"And thank you, to each and every one of you for your love, support and loyalty," she concluded in the post, which also featured a picture of her dancing in front of a fireworks-filled sky. "I appreciate you all, immensely and I wish all good things for you, in every way that you ask and wish for. I pray deeply for peace globally and send energy, light and love out to all. And thank you, @hilaryswanksupport for your continued love and for making this photo!!"

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating on Jason Tartick With Zac Clark

Hilary revealed on Easter that she and husband Philip Schneider had welcomed twins, a boy and girl whose names have yet to be revealed. 

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," the Million Dollar Baby star expressed on Instagram at the time. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven." 

Since then, Hilary has continued to give fans glimpses into her life since becoming a mom—noting in a May post that she's been "busy pouring my energy into caring for my 2 little loves."

Hilary announced in October 2022 that she and Philip, whom she wed in 2018, were expecting their first children together

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Boys Don't Cry actress shared on Good Morning America at the time. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one but two." 

As Hilary enters the new year by celebrating her new family members, keep reading to see how more stars kicked off 2024.

Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo

The "traitor" singer wished everyone a not-so-sour New Year's, writing that she's "so excited for what's 2 come."

Instagram

Erin Foster

Expecting her first baby with husband Simon Tikhman, she showed off her baby bump in a sheer top on NYE.

Instagram

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

The couple shared a romantic kiss in Paris as the clock struck midnight.

Instagram

Hilary Duff

The pregnant actress quipped that chef Gaby Dalkin "made 29 deadly pizzas …. Mostly for me! Happy new year!" 

Instagram

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor star had a romantic evening with his bride-to-be. "Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop," she wrote on Instagram, "and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Snapchat

JoJo Siwa

The influencer celebrated the countdown on Snapchat.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Party of Five actress shared a message reflecting on the hardships she faced in 2023. "This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy," she wrote on Instagram. "I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids. Learned to be a better baker. Learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams."

Snapchat

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The politician was surrounded by his pet pig and Yorkie in his New Year's message.

Instagram

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter showed off a green hairdo for New Year's 2023.

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Snapchat

Skai Jackson

The Jessie star wished her followers a wonderful 2024 on Snapchat.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYE Kiss Will Make Your Head Spin 'Round

2

Andy Cohen's Sex Confession Sends Anderson Cooper Into Giggle Fit

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies Cheating on Jason Tartick With Zac Clark

4

Ian Ziering Speaks Out After "Unsettling Confrontation" With Bikers

5
Exclusive

Astrologer Susan Miller Reveals 2024 Predictions for Each Zodiac Sign