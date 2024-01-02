Hilary Swank Reflects on Birth of Her "Angel Babies" in Message on Gratitude

Hilary Swank is entering 2024 with two more reasons to smile.
The 49-year-old rang in the new year by reflecting on some of the major moments she experienced in 2023, including the birth of her twins.
"Dancing into The New Year, with so many blessings from 2023, which have left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way," Hilary wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever."
And she's excited to see what this next year will bring. "Thank you, 2023!" the Oscar winner continued. "2024, I can't wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!"
Until then, Hilary is taking a moment to give thanks. This includes for her fans, with her sending them love and well-wishes for the year ahead.
"And thank you, to each and every one of you for your love, support and loyalty," she concluded in the post, which also featured a picture of her dancing in front of a fireworks-filled sky. "I appreciate you all, immensely and I wish all good things for you, in every way that you ask and wish for. I pray deeply for peace globally and send energy, light and love out to all. And thank you, @hilaryswanksupport for your continued love and for making this photo!!"
Hilary revealed on Easter that she and husband Philip Schneider had welcomed twins, a boy and girl whose names have yet to be revealed.
"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," the Million Dollar Baby star expressed on Instagram at the time. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."
Since then, Hilary has continued to give fans glimpses into her life since becoming a mom—noting in a May post that she's been "busy pouring my energy into caring for my 2 little loves."
Hilary announced in October 2022 that she and Philip, whom she wed in 2018, were expecting their first children together.
"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Boys Don't Cry actress shared on Good Morning America at the time. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one but two."
