Blac Chyna Reduces Her Breast Size in Latest Plastic Surgery Reversal Procedure

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is sharing more about her journey.

After undergoing breast reduction surgery in the spring of 2023, the former reality star—also known as Angela White—offered more information about where she is in the process as she again decreased her breast size.

"Yep, I did it again," Blac Chyna said in a video posted to Instagram Dec. 31. "Quick story time about the breasts: So earlier this year, I was like, 'You know what? I want to take out my boobs. I'm kind of over it. I'm tired of fake look. They're too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn't fit me as a person anymore.'"

So, she went to the doctor. "My doctor suggested that I go smaller and then smaller, just to see how my skin retracts," the model continued. "Because if I don't do it that way then I'll just be left with basically saggy skin and I wouldn't like it because it would look really deformed."

Blac Chyna said she decided to reduce her implant size from 585 to 385 cubic centimeters. However, she noted that the "worst thing that could possibly happen happened."

"My left breast was encapsulated where the muscle had contracted around the implant," the 35-year-old added, "and it just was so painful."