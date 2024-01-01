Blac Chyna Reduces Her Breast Size in Latest Plastic Surgery Reversal Procedure

After undergoing breast reduction surgery in the spring of 2023, Blac Chyna—also known as Angela White—detailed where she is in her journey and her latest procedure.

Blac Chyna is sharing more about her journey. 

After undergoing breast reduction surgery in the spring of 2023, the former reality star—also known as Angela White—offered more information about where she is in the process as she again decreased her breast size.

"Yep, I did it again," Blac Chyna said in a video posted to Instagram Dec. 31. "Quick story time about the breasts: So earlier this year, I was like, 'You know what? I want to take out my boobs. I'm kind of over it. I'm tired of fake look. They're too big for my body, too big for my frame, and it just doesn't fit me as a person anymore.'"

So, she went to the doctor. "My doctor suggested that I go smaller and then smaller, just to see how my skin retracts," the model continued. "Because if I don't do it that way then I'll just be left with basically saggy skin and I wouldn't like it because it would look really deformed."

Blac Chyna said she decided to reduce her implant size from 585 to 385 cubic centimeters. However, she noted that the "worst thing that could possibly happen happened."

"My left breast was encapsulated where the muscle had contracted around the implant," the 35-year-old added, "and it just was so painful."

Blac Chyna explained she underwent her latest surgery on Dec. 21. "We decided to go with 190 cc's," she shared. "My doctor told me that I needed some type of implant because if I don't do some kind of implant, basically, my boobs are just going to be mush. And once again, this is something that I'm gonna have to deal with again in the next 10 years."

And while Blac Chyna acknowledged "these surgeries are so expensive," she noted that she's ultimately pleased with the results.

"All in all though, I'm very, very, very happy," the entrepreneur continued, "and I am excited because now I'm a part of the itty-bitty t--ty committee."

The past year has been one of transformation for Blac Chyna. Not only physically—with her also undergoing a butt reduction, having her facial fillers dissolved and removing a tattoo—but also personally as she got her doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, celebrated more than a year of sobriety and entered a new romance with Derrick Milano.

And the mom of two—who shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 11, with ex Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian—is excited to see what the new year will bring.

"I'm just really excited for 2024," she said in the video. "Like 2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were right there and supporting me, and I just can't thank y'all enough."

