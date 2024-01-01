Raise a Glass to Ryan Seacrest's Sweet New Year's Shout-Out From Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Watch : Ryan Seacrest's GF Honors His Last Day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

New year, same love.

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige gave him a sweet shout-out as they rang in 2024. Posting a clip of him hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to Instagram Stories Dec. 31, the model cheered on her love by writing, "GO BABY GO."

In fact, Aubrey joined Ryan in New York's Times Square for the annual ball drop and shared footage of herself dancing, counting down until the new year and celebrating as the confetti rained down on the crowds. She also gave followers a look at her New Year's Eve outfit, which consisted of a sparkly silver top, black coat and dark pants.

While the new year is just beginning, Ryan, 49, and Aubrey, 26, have been together for quite some time. The two started dating in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York Tribeca Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary in 2022.