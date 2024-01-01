Raise a Glass to Ryan Seacrest's Sweet New Year's Shout-Out From Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

New year, same love.
Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige gave him a sweet shout-out as they rang in 2024. Posting a clip of him hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to Instagram Stories Dec. 31, the model cheered on her love by writing, "GO BABY GO."
In fact, Aubrey joined Ryan in New York's Times Square for the annual ball drop and shared footage of herself dancing, counting down until the new year and celebrating as the confetti rained down on the crowds. She also gave followers a look at her New Year's Eve outfit, which consisted of a sparkly silver top, black coat and dark pants.
While the new year is just beginning, Ryan, 49, and Aubrey, 26, have been together for quite some time. The two started dating in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York Tribeca Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary in 2022.
Even though Ryan and Aubrey have kept much of their relationship private, they have given fans a few glimpses into their romance through pictures of their dates, vacations and twinning ensembles. And if you're a fan of their love story, you're not the only one. His former Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa has given her stamp of approval, too.
As seen in her recent post, Aubrey has also let her feelings for Ryan be known in social media tributes.
"Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime," she wrote in part of a message last Valentine's Day. "Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."
