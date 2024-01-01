Raise a Glass to Ryan Seacrest's Sweet New Year's Shout-Out From Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York, he received a loving show of support from his girlfriend Aubrey Paige. See her post below.

New year, same love.

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend Aubrey Paige gave him a sweet shout-out as they rang in 2024. Posting a clip of him hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to Instagram Stories Dec. 31, the model cheered on her love by writing, "GO BABY GO." 

In fact, Aubrey joined Ryan in New York's Times Square for the annual ball drop and shared footage of herself dancing, counting down until the new year and celebrating as the confetti rained down on the crowds. She also gave followers a look at her New Year's Eve outfit, which consisted of a sparkly silver top, black coat and dark pants. 

While the new year is just beginning, Ryan, 49, and Aubrey, 26, have been together for quite some time. The two started dating in 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the New York Tribeca Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Halftime documentary in 2022.

photos
Romance Rewind: Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Even though Ryan and Aubrey have kept much of their relationship private, they have given fans a few glimpses into their romance through pictures of their dates, vacations and twinning ensembles. And if you're a fan of their love story, you're not the only one. His former Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost Kelly Ripa has given her stamp of approval, too.

Instagram, Aubrey Paige

As seen in her recent post, Aubrey has also let her feelings for Ryan be known in social media tributes.

"Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime," she wrote in part of a message last Valentine's Day. "Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

To see how other stars celebrated New Year's Eve, keep reading.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sabrina Carpenter

The "Feather" singer got the party started in Times Square.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

The two comedians joined hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Nicki Minaj

It truly was Barbie's World in Miami as the rapper performed during a NYE party.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Alix Earle

The TikToker rang in 2024 by watching Nicki Minaj perform at E11EVEN Miami.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Julia Fox

The Uncut Gems actress also stepped out in a unique ensemble for the Miami bash.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph

The "Wild Ones" collaborators lit up the stage on NYE.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

LL Cool J

He hit the stage in New York before the ball dropped.

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

"Wishing everyone a Blessed year," the Mean Girls star, who celebrated the holiday with husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram. "May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace and Happiness! Full of gratitude."

The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

Victoria shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Instagram / Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed

The Vampire Diaries actor wrote on Instagram Dec. 31, "Yeahhhhhhh 2024!"

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer shared a montage of favorite moments of 2023, including a video of herself kissing fiancé Jutes.

Instagram / Diane Kruger / Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Diane Kruger

"Good bye 2023," the Inglorious Basterds actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Norman Reedus' daughter Nova. "Can’t say that you brought out the best in us all. Here’s to more unicorns, humanity and empathy."

Instagram

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest

While Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, his girlfriend was close by cheering him on.

X/@HalleBailey

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid actress shared photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG. "2023 is a year i will never ever forget," she wrote on X. "looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared that Liquid IV is a "NYE MUST" in a sponsored post to ring in 2024.

