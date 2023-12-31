Nick Carter Shares Family Video in First Post Since Sister Bobbie Jean Carter's Death

Watch : Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Nick Carter returned to Instagram a week after his sister Bobbie Jean Carter's shocking death to share a sweet family moment.

On Dec. 30, the Backstreet Boys singer, 43, shared a video of his and wife Lauren Kitt Carter's eldest son Odin, 7, golfing. After the child swings and hits a ball, Nick tells him, "Great shot!"

Nick, who also shares daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 2, with Lauren, captioned the post, "Cherishing these moments."

Bobbie Jean found unresponsive in a bathroom in her home in Tampa, Fla. on Dec. 23 and rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said last week. The cause of the 41-year-old's death was not released.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," mom Jane Carter had told TMZ in a statement, "and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."