Dancing With the Stars’ Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Are Engaged: See Her Ring

This couple is dancing their way to the altar.
Dancing with the Stars' Britt Stewart and actor Daniel Durant just confirmed their engagement on Instagram.
The couple—who first met while competing together on DWTS season 31 in 2022—posed for pics in front of a woodsy scenery in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, which was adorably captioned: "Forever!!"
For the milestone occasion, the two were dressed in casual hiking attire, and shared a kiss in the second snap. And of course, Britt also showed off her new ring in the first picture.
The betrothed pair's post was flooded with congratulatory love from fellow DWTS personalities—including Alexis Warr Burton and Julianne Hough.
"Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!!" The latter star commented. "Congratulations you two beautiful babes."
Britt and Daniel—who placed fifth as a duo on DWTS last year—have been a public item since February, after confirming their relationship in some super sweet Valentine's Day posts.
"My Valentine," the CODA star penned on Feb. 14. "Happy Valentine's Day!"
Meanwhile, Britt called back to the couple's roots by sharing a video of the duo dancing with a red heart emoji in the caption.
And though the pair first met while competing on DWTS—and Britt even learned American Sign Language so the dance partners could communicate without an interpreter—they didn't kindle the flame until after they were eliminated from their season.
Still, Daniel—whose tenure marked only the third deaf performer in DWTS history—had his world changed in more ways than one while competing on the show.
"I found something new about myself," the 34-year-old told E! News in Nov. 2022. "I become happy when I dance. I'm happier now than I've ever been before. Dancing is like therapy to me. You express yourself and you move your body and you forget about the day."
And now, Daniel has a new hobby and his forever partner on the dance floor. Read on for more celebrity engagements of 2023.