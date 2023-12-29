Dancing With the Stars’ Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant Are Engaged: See Her Ring

Watch : DWTS' Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Confirm Romance on Valentine's Day

This couple is dancing their way to the altar.

Dancing with the Stars' Britt Stewart and actor Daniel Durant just confirmed their engagement on Instagram.

The couple—who first met while competing together on DWTS season 31 in 2022—posed for pics in front of a woodsy scenery in a joint post on their Instagram accounts, which was adorably captioned: "Forever!!"

For the milestone occasion, the two were dressed in casual hiking attire, and shared a kiss in the second snap. And of course, Britt also showed off her new ring in the first picture.

The betrothed pair's post was flooded with congratulatory love from fellow DWTS personalities—including Alexis Warr Burton and Julianne Hough.

"Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!!" The latter star commented. "Congratulations you two beautiful babes."

Britt and Daniel—who placed fifth as a duo on DWTS last year—have been a public item since February, after confirming their relationship in some super sweet Valentine's Day posts.