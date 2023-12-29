Old Navy’s Activewear Sale Is Going Strong & I’m Stocking Up on These Finds For a Fit New Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm one of those people that loves to make new year's resolutions in all areas of my life – home, work, and, of course, fitness. And although I have a consistent yoga practice and have run five marathons (hold for applause), I have found myself slipping over the past few months (life is hard!). So one of my new year's resolutions is to get back into a consistent fitness routine. And the one thing that I always find motivating is a brand new set of workout clothes. Now, I have expensive sports bras and luxe pairs of leggings, but the items I use the most and find myself buying again and again, are the activewear staples I've bought from Old Navy. Not only are the prices great, but the quality and fit are outstanding. And they're having a major sale right now.

From now until January 8th, you'll find not only great deals, but an extra 30% off tons of items. There's water-resistant jackets for outdoor running for just $17, a chic sports bra that's so cute you'll want to wear it as a top for $11, sweat-wicking leggings for $8, and more. I'm loading my cart on these versatile styles that will help me reach my goals in 2024. And if not, that's ok, too, I'll still look cute.

So scroll down and start adding these Old Navy picks to your cart, too. Let's look cute together.