Old Navy’s Activewear Sale Is Going Strong & I’m Stocking Up on These Finds For a Fit New Year

I'm one of those people that loves to make new year's resolutions in all areas of my life – home, work, and, of course, fitness. And although I have a consistent yoga practice and have run five marathons (hold for applause), I have found myself slipping over the past few months (life is hard!). So one of my new year's resolutions is to get back into a consistent fitness routine. And the one thing that I always find motivating is a brand new set of workout clothes. Now, I have expensive sports bras and luxe pairs of leggings, but the items I use the most and find myself buying again and again, are the activewear staples I've bought from Old Navy. Not only are the prices great, but the quality and fit are outstanding. And they're having a major sale right now.
From now until January 8th, you'll find not only great deals, but an extra 30% off tons of items. There's water-resistant jackets for outdoor running for just $17, a chic sports bra that's so cute you'll want to wear it as a top for $11, sweat-wicking leggings for $8, and more. I'm loading my cart on these versatile styles that will help me reach my goals in 2024. And if not, that's ok, too, I'll still look cute.
So scroll down and start adding these Old Navy picks to your cart, too. Let's look cute together.
StretchTech Hooded Zip Jacket
Made of water-resistant fabric and equipped with zippered pockets, this hooded jacket is perfect for a run in the rain or heading to the gym on a misty day. It also has a slightly oversized fit for layering clothes underneath in cooler weather. And the $17 price tag is perfect, too.
Sleeveless PowerSoft 7/8 Bodysuit
Stretchy and soft with light compression, this bodysuit will fit light a glove. It's great for hitting the gym or using as a layering piece if you're running errands. One shopper reported, "I love that I don't have to keep pulling my leggings up. I don't have to worry about anything sliding off of my waist."
Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra
Featuring a shelf bra with removable cups, this sports bra can even be used as a crop top with some high-waisted jeans. It's moisture-wicking and reviewers love the light, chic support. You'll love that it's under $12.
Light Support PowerSoft V-Neck Sports Bra
This V-neck sports bra is a workout staple. It's soft, moisture-wicking, and provides just the right amount of light support. This shopper raved, "Honestly, I should buy 10 more and just live in these."
Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie
So soft, so stretchy, you'll want to wear this zip hoodie all the time. Reviewers rave about the comfortable fabric and report that it's gotten them lots of compliments.
Light Support PowerLite LYCRA ADAPTIV Sports Bra
Another staple sports bra that you should immediately add to cart is this light support bra. It can handle any flow, spin class, or coffee run, and reviewers note that the fit is perfect.
High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Shine Leggings
Add some shine to your workout (or WFH vibe) with these high-waisted leggings. They have a stylish sheen, light compression and moisture-wicking properties, all for $16.
Cropped Sherpa 1/4-Zip Pullover
There's nothing better than changing out of sweaty workout clothes and snuggling up in a cozy pullover like this one. It's a cropped pullover made of soft sherpa and would even make a nice contrast to the shiny leggings above. Even nicer is the $14 price tag.
Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra
When your workout gets a little more intense, you'll want to get two of these sports bras. It features high compression, double cross-back straps and a built-in shelf bra to keep you supported. It's also really cute and can be worn on its own as a top.
Cloud 94 Soft T-Shirt
If you're looking for a workout shirt that isn't a tank top or a long-sleeve shirt, your search is over. This short-sleeve t-shirt is moisture-wicking, so soft, and can even be worn outside of the gym for dinner.
Light Support Cloud+ Longline Sports Bra
With a square neck, long line and built-in bra, you'll want to wear this sports bra to the yoga studio or just as a top under a cardigan. It's soft, moisture-wicking and less than $14.
High-Waisted Brushed PowerSoft Leggings
If running in the cold is your thing, you'll need a pair of these soft leggings. They're brushed to keep you warm and cozy, feature a zippered pocket in the back for your keys or cash, and include reflective dots for running in the dark. Oh, and they're $12.
High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings
For $10, you should be buying these leggings in bulk. They're high-waisted to make you feel supported, moisture-wicking, and reviewers love their look and feel that's great for workouts or, well, not working out.
Micro Fleece Cropped Pullover for Women
With a retro-inspired feel, cropped cut, and cozy microfleece fabric, this $10 pullover is a wardrobe essential. One reviewer raved, "Love the color, the feel and most especially the way it fits at the waist. One of my new favorites."
High-Waisted PowerSoft Biker Shorts
Whether you're in a spin class or just need to wear something under a dress or skirt, these bike shorts have got you covered. They're moisture-wicking, feature side pockets and come in at $18.
Light Support Strappy V-Neck Sports Bra
Featuring stylish double spaghetti straps, this sports bra can take any barre, pilates or yoga class, or just walking the dog. It's got a cute tie dye pattern and reviewers love its fit. You'll love the $12 price tag.
Cloud 94 Soft Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Top for Women
When you need a long-sleeve shirt in a chilly gym or just want a soft top for the day, this shirt is a solid pick. It has a twist front that elevates it from your everyday tops and it's only $7.
Extra High-Waisted PowerChill 7/8 Leggings
Leggings for $8? I honestly can't believe it. But that's not all, these leggings are also light, soft, and breathable for any activity you throw at them. This shopper glowed, "These are always my go-to. They are great material and always for perfectly."
