Old Navy’s Activewear Sale Is Going Strong & I’m Stocking Up on These Finds For a Fit New Year

Prep for a 5K, complete your WOD, or start another sun salutation with these activewear deals. Leggings for $8, fleeces for $10, sports bras for $11 and more!

I'm one of those people that loves to make new year's resolutions in all areas of my life – home, work, and, of course, fitness. And although I have a consistent yoga practice and have run five marathons (hold for applause), I have found myself slipping over the past few months (life is hard!). So one of my new year's resolutions is to get back into a consistent fitness routine. And the one thing that I always find motivating is a brand new set of workout clothes. Now, I have expensive sports bras and luxe pairs of leggings, but the items I use the most and find myself buying again and again, are the activewear staples I've bought from Old Navy. Not only are the prices great, but the quality and fit are outstanding. And they're having a major sale right now.

From now until January 8th, you'll find not only great deals, but an extra 30% off tons of items. There's water-resistant jackets for outdoor running for just $17, a chic sports bra that's so cute you'll want to wear it as a top for $11, sweat-wicking leggings for $8, and more. I'm loading my cart on these versatile styles that will help me reach my goals in 2024. And if not, that's ok, too, I'll still look cute.

So scroll down and start adding these Old Navy picks to your cart, too. Let's look cute together.

StretchTech Hooded Zip Jacket

Made of water-resistant fabric and equipped with zippered pockets, this hooded jacket is perfect for a run in the rain or heading to the gym on a misty day. It also has a slightly oversized fit for layering clothes underneath in cooler weather. And the $17 price tag is perfect, too.

$59.99
$17.13
Old Navy

Sleeveless PowerSoft 7/8 Bodysuit

Stretchy and soft with light compression, this bodysuit will fit light a glove. It's great for hitting the gym or using as a layering piece if you're running errands. One shopper reported, "I love that I don't have to keep pulling my leggings up. I don't have to worry about anything sliding off of my waist."

$54.99
$26.60
Old Navy

Light Support PowerChill Longline Sports Bra

Featuring a shelf bra with removable cups, this sports bra can even be used as a crop top with some high-waisted jeans. It's moisture-wicking and reviewers love the light, chic support. You'll love that it's under $12.

$26.99
$11.88
Old Navy

Light Support PowerSoft V-Neck Sports Bra

This V-neck sports bra is a workout staple. It's soft, moisture-wicking, and provides just the right amount of light support. This shopper raved, "Honestly, I should buy 10 more and just live in these."

$29.99
$16.79
Old Navy

Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie

So soft, so stretchy, you'll want to wear this zip hoodie all the time. Reviewers rave about the comfortable fabric and report that it's gotten them lots of compliments.

$49.99
$20.47
Old Navy

Light Support PowerLite LYCRA ADAPTIV Sports Bra

Another staple sports bra that you should immediately add to cart is this light support bra. It can handle any flow, spin class, or coffee run, and reviewers note that the fit is perfect.

$32.99
$16.09
Old Navy

High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Shine Leggings

Add some shine to your workout (or WFH vibe) with these high-waisted leggings. They have a stylish sheen, light compression and moisture-wicking properties, all for $16.

$44.99
$16.08
Old Navy

Cropped Sherpa 1/4-Zip Pullover

There's nothing better than changing out of sweaty workout clothes and snuggling up in a cozy pullover like this one. It's a cropped pullover made of soft sherpa and would even make a nice contrast to the shiny leggings above. Even nicer is the $14 price tag.

$49.99
$14.03
Old Navy

Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra

When your workout gets a little more intense, you'll want to get two of these sports bras. It features high compression, double cross-back straps and a built-in shelf bra to keep you supported. It's also really cute and can be worn on its own as a top.

$24.99
$13.99
Old Navy
Cloud 94 Soft T-Shirt

If you're looking for a workout shirt that isn't a tank top or a long-sleeve shirt, your search is over. This short-sleeve t-shirt is moisture-wicking, so soft, and can even be worn outside of the gym for dinner.

$19.99
$13.99
Old Navy

Light Support Cloud+ Longline Sports Bra

With a square neck, long line and built-in bra, you'll want to wear this sports bra to the yoga studio or just as a top under a cardigan. It's soft, moisture-wicking and less than $14.

$24.99
$13.99
Old Navy

High-Waisted Brushed PowerSoft Leggings

If running in the cold is your thing, you'll need a pair of these soft leggings. They're brushed to keep you warm and cozy, feature a zippered pocket in the back for your keys or cash, and include reflective dots for running in the dark. Oh, and they're $12.

$44.99
$12.93
Old Navy

High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Leggings

For $10, you should be buying these leggings in bulk. They're high-waisted to make you feel supported, moisture-wicking, and reviewers love their look and feel that's great for workouts or, well, not working out.

$34.99
$10.13
Old Navy

Micro Fleece Cropped Pullover for Women

With a retro-inspired feel, cropped cut, and cozy microfleece fabric, this $10 pullover is a wardrobe essential. One reviewer raved, "Love the color, the feel and most especially the way it fits at the waist. One of my new favorites."

$34.99
$10.13
Old Navy

High-Waisted PowerSoft Biker Shorts

Whether you're in a spin class or just need to wear something under a dress or skirt, these bike shorts have got you covered. They're moisture-wicking, feature side pockets and come in at $18.

$26.99
$18.89
Old Navy

Light Support Strappy V-Neck Sports Bra

Featuring stylish double spaghetti straps, this sports bra can take any barre, pilates or yoga class, or just walking the dog. It's got a cute tie dye pattern and reviewers love its fit. You'll love the $12 price tag.

$19.99
$12.58
Old Navy

Cloud 94 Soft Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Top for Women

When you need a long-sleeve shirt in a chilly gym or just want a soft top for the day, this shirt is a solid pick. It has a twist front that elevates it from your everyday tops and it's only $7.

$24.99
$7.33
Old Navy

Extra High-Waisted PowerChill 7/8 Leggings

Leggings for $8? I honestly can't believe it. But that's not all, these leggings are also light, soft, and breathable for any activity you throw at them. This shopper glowed, "These are always my go-to. They are great material and always for perfectly."

$29.99
$8.73
Old Navy

