Idaho Murder Case: House Where 4 College Students Were Killed Is Demolished

More than a year after four University of Idaho students were killed, the house where the quadruple homicide took place has been taken down.

The home was fully demolished on Dec. 28 after about three hours of work, according to the Associated Press.

"It's incredibly powerful and emotional to see it come down," University Spokesperson Jodi Walker said, per the AP. "We've turned into that next chapter, whatever that next chapter is, and that definitely is a bit of a relief."

E! News has reached out to the University of Idaho for comment on the demolition but has yet to hear back.

The residence was given to the school in early 2023 and was where students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in November 2022. According to the University of Idaho "it has been the intention of the university since being given the house, to demolish it" and that it planned to tear down the house during winter break "as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area."