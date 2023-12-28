Idaho Murder Case: House Where 4 College Students Were Killed Is Demolished

More than a year after four University of Idaho students were killed, the house where the quadruple homicide took place has been taken down.
The home was fully demolished on Dec. 28 after about three hours of work, according to the Associated Press.
"It's incredibly powerful and emotional to see it come down," University Spokesperson Jodi Walker said, per the AP. "We've turned into that next chapter, whatever that next chapter is, and that definitely is a bit of a relief."
The residence was given to the school in early 2023 and was where students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed in November 2022. According to the University of Idaho "it has been the intention of the university since being given the house, to demolish it" and that it planned to tear down the house during winter break "as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area."
"It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there," University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a Dec. 14 release. "While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue."
According to the Associated Press, university officials first announced plans to demolish the house in February. However, the school revealed in July that the demolition would be delayed until October. Per the AP, this decision was made after some of the victims' families argued the house should be preserved until Bryan Kohberger—who is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the case regarding the students' deaths—is tried. A judge entered a not guilty plea for each charge on Kohberger's behalf in May.
But in August, it was revealed that Kohberger's trial would be delayed. The University of Idaho announced at the end of October that the FBI headed to the house where the four students were killed to take measurements and images of the home. Kohberger's team visited the residence earlier this month, with the school stating in a Dec. 14 release that the defense noted it also wanted to take photographs and measurements as well as possibly drone footage of the house.
An official trial date has yet to be set. However, the Idaho Statesman recently reported that prosecutors asked a judge for the trial to begin in the summer of 2024.