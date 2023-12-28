Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Watch : How Cher REALLY Feels About Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Her Song

Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News.

In the filing, the "Believe" singer claims that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources." While the 47-year-old is due to receive assets from his trust before the end of the year, Cher states in the documents that a conservator is "urgently needed...to protect Elijah's property from loss or injury."

The 77-year-old goes on to detail that Elijah —whose father was late musician Gregg Allman—cannot handle his finances due to his alleged substance abuse issues.

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues," the filing notes, "[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."