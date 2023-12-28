Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News.
In the filing, the "Believe" singer claims that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources." While the 47-year-old is due to receive assets from his trust before the end of the year, Cher states in the documents that a conservator is "urgently needed...to protect Elijah's property from loss or injury."
The 77-year-old goes on to detail that Elijah —whose father was late musician Gregg Allman—cannot handle his finances due to his alleged substance abuse issues.
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues," the filing notes, "[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk."
A hearing for a temporary order is currently set for Jan. 5, 2024, and the hearing on a permanent order is scheduled for March 6, 2024.
Reps for Cher and Elijah did not respond to E! News' request for comment.
Cher's filing comes after Elijah's estranged wife Marieangela King alleged that the Oscar winner took drastic measures to keep her away from the Deadsy frontman.
In a December 2022 court filing, which was made public this past September, in her divorce case with her ex, Marieangela claimed that the Moonstruck star hired four men to kidnap Elijah from a hotel room they shared while trying to reconcile their marriage. At the time, Cher told People "that rumor is not true," while a rep for Marieangela declined to comment when reached by E! News.
Elijah—who is Cher's youngest son—filed for divorce from Marieangela in November 2021 after almost eight years of marriage in a Los Angeles court.
And in her court filing for the instatement of a conservatorship, Cher states that Marieangela is not fit to be his conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises." A rep for Marieangela did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.
At the end of the document, Cher concludes that she has "worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs."