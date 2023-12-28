That's So Raven's Anneliese van der Pol Engaged to Johnno Wilson

Watch : Raven-Symone Talks Karamo Brown, Directing "Raven’s Home" & More

It looks like a wedding is in Anneliese van der Pol's future.

The That's So Raven star is engaged to Johnno Wilson.

As seen in a series of photos shared to Instagram, Johnno—who plays Garrett, the ex-husband of Anneliese's character Chelsea on the Disney Channel spinoff Raven's Home—popped the question just before Christmas alongside their tree.

"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé," he captioned the Dec. 27 post, which gave fans their first look at her diamond ring. "12.23.23."

After sharing the news with their fans, the couple received an outpouring of love from their Disney family.

"Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol," Christy Carlson Romano wrote on Instagram. "I'M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol."

Added a post from Raven's Home official Instagram account, "Big congrats to @anneliesevanderpol & @johnnowilson on their engagement."