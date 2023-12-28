That's So Raven's Anneliese van der Pol Engaged to Johnno Wilson

It looks like a wedding is in Anneliese van der Pol's future.
The That's So Raven star is engaged to Johnno Wilson.
As seen in a series of photos shared to Instagram, Johnno—who plays Garrett, the ex-husband of Anneliese's character Chelsea on the Disney Channel spinoff Raven's Home—popped the question just before Christmas alongside their tree.
"Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiancé," he captioned the Dec. 27 post, which gave fans their first look at her diamond ring. "12.23.23."
After sharing the news with their fans, the couple received an outpouring of love from their Disney family.
"Get you a FIANCE that looks at you like @johnnowilson looks at @anneliesevanderpol," Christy Carlson Romano wrote on Instagram. "I'M FREAKING OUT HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS. #johnnoliesevanderpol."
Added a post from Raven's Home official Instagram account, "Big congrats to @anneliesevanderpol & @johnnowilson on their engagement."
The engagement comes nearly four years after Anneliese and Johnno started dating. While recently sharing the story of how they met on the set of Raven's Home, the actor admitted he hadn't seen much of her original series That's So Raven, which ran from 2003 to 2007.
"I think it was probably a good thing that I didn't really watch That's So Raven growing up," he said on an October episode of Anneliese's podcast with Christy Big Name B*tches. "I think I was a little too old. I had just missed it, which was good because then I was not as nervous to talk to her on set. And immediately, we just hit it off."
As Johnno recalled, he had been dating someone else at the time and he and Anneliese didn't see each other for several months after they finished filming their scenes together. However, his relationship with his ex ended, and he and Anneliese reconnected at the show's wrap party. The rest, as they say, is history.
"We got together, and we've never looked back," the actress added. "I'm so happy. I love him so much."
