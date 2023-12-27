Nick and Aaron Carter’s Late Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

More details are coming to light on the death of Bobbie Jean Carter.
The 41-year-old sister of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter was found unresponsive in a bathroom on Dec. 23, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Dec. 27.
Police said first responders were sent to her Tampa, Fla., home in the morning and discovered her in the bathroom. Bobbie Jean was rushed to the hospital and sadly declared dead.
In June, she was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance, and the sheriff's office noted she was on probation at the time of her death. No narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found in her bathroom or bedroom, and her roommates told authorities that she hadn't used narcotics since she got out of prison, per TMZ.
There were reportedly no signs of foul play, but her cause of death has not been disclosed.
Bobbie Jean's mom Jane Carter first confirmed her passing on Dec. 23, telling TMZ at the time, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."
Her daughter Leslie Carter died from an overdose in 2012 at age 25, and her son Aaron was found dead in his bathtub in November 2022 at age 34. His cause of death was later determined to be drowning and the effects of difluoroethane (compressed gas) and alprazolam (generic Xanax). It was ruled an accident.
Following Bobbie Jean's death, which occurred more than one year after Aaron's own passing, his team spoke out to pay tribute to the late Carter sibling.
"This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy," his team wrote in a statement to E! News. "May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace."
Aaron's fraternal twin Angel Carter also shared a touching message on Bobbie Jean's passing.
"You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram Dec. 24. "Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend."
"Life wasn't fair to you, that I know," Angel added. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."