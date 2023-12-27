Nick and Aaron Carter’s Late Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Watch : Angel Carter Speaks Out After Death of Her Sister

More details are coming to light on the death of Bobbie Jean Carter.

The 41-year-old sister of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter was found unresponsive in a bathroom on Dec. 23, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Dec. 27.

Police said first responders were sent to her Tampa, Fla., home in the morning and discovered her in the bathroom. Bobbie Jean was rushed to the hospital and sadly declared dead.

In June, she was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance, and the sheriff's office noted she was on probation at the time of her death. No narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found in her bathroom or bedroom, and her roommates told authorities that she hadn't used narcotics since she got out of prison, per TMZ.

There were reportedly no signs of foul play, but her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bobbie Jean's mom Jane Carter first confirmed her passing on Dec. 23, telling TMZ at the time, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."