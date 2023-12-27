Travis Kelce Shares How He Plans to Shake Off Chiefs' "Embarrassing" Christmas Day Loss

Watch : Travis Kelce Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift!

This is Travis Kelce trying to take accountability for his mid-game display of frustration.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the team's Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders—during which he angrily spiked his helmet on the sidelines—and didn't hold back how he felt about his performance.

"We handed that team a win on Christmas," Travis explained on the Dec. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "We literally played Santa and gave them a present. That was embarrassing. Everybody in the building knows how embarrassing that was."

Adding that the team will quickly get over the defeat as they move on to play the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve, the 34-year-old added, "It's frustrating when you know you got the guys and you got everybody that you need and things just aren't going your way."

In fact, this boiled over when Travis threw his helmet in anger, prompting coach Andy Reid go over and to talk to him.