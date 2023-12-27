Emma Heming Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Bruce Willis Celebrating 16 Years Together

Emma Heming lovingly took to social media to celebrate a relationship milestone with her husband Bruce Willis.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Dec 27, 2023 6:41 PMTags
Bruce WillisCouplesAnniversariesCelebrities
Watch: Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

The bond between these two remains unbreakable. 

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have officially been together for 16 years—a milestone the model was sure to commemorate. 

"16 years with this special man," Emma captioned her Dec. 27 post, which included two photos of her and Bruce kissing each other's cheek. "My love and adoration for him only grows."

The 45-year-old also showed her love on her Instagram Story, resharing her post with the caption, "16 years together?! Lord where did the time go," and in a subsequent slide, "Smitten."

Emma and Bruce—who share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, in addition to Bruce's three daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore—tied the knot in 2009. In recent years, their blended family has been candid about the Armageddon actor's struggles with frontotemporal dementia, a more specific diagnosis he received in February after previously being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

And the choice to be so open about Bruce's health is one the family came to for a specific reason

photos
Bruce Willis' Best Roles

As Tallulah explained on The Drew Barrymore show in November, "I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family. But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

She continued, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Trending Stories

1

The Crown's Dominic West Details Fallout With Pal Prince Harry

2

Taylor Swift Tour Tragedy: Brazilian Fan's Cause of Death Revealed

3

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking off "Embarrassing" Chiefs Loss

Emma has echoed similar sentiments, too, while detailing her work as a caregiver for her husband.

"I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood," she wrote in an article for Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper published Nov. 11. "I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family's same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs."

She added, "It's important to me to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don't have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves."

And for more of Emma and Bruce's sweetest moments with their blended family, keep reading. 

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Crown's Dominic West Details Fallout With Pal Prince Harry

2

Taylor Swift Tour Tragedy: Brazilian Fan's Cause of Death Revealed

3

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking off "Embarrassing" Chiefs Loss

4

Nick Cannon's Christmas Gift From Bre Tiesi Is a Nod to His 12 Kids

5

Parasite Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48