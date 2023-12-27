Emma Heming Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Bruce Willis Celebrating 16 Years Together

Watch : Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

The bond between these two remains unbreakable.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have officially been together for 16 years—a milestone the model was sure to commemorate.

"16 years with this special man," Emma captioned her Dec. 27 post, which included two photos of her and Bruce kissing each other's cheek. "My love and adoration for him only grows."

The 45-year-old also showed her love on her Instagram Story, resharing her post with the caption, "16 years together?! Lord where did the time go," and in a subsequent slide, "Smitten."

Emma and Bruce—who share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, in addition to Bruce's three daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 with ex-wife Demi Moore—tied the knot in 2009. In recent years, their blended family has been candid about the Armageddon actor's struggles with frontotemporal dementia, a more specific diagnosis he received in February after previously being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

And the choice to be so open about Bruce's health is one the family came to for a specific reason.