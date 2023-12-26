Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Detail Fight That Made Them Seek Relationship Counseling

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are getting candid about a rough patch in their relationship.
The former GMA3 anchors, who sparked controversy with their office-place romance last year, admitted that they recently had to spend some time apart due to an argument. Though the issue behind the dispute was a "small" one about Holmes' night owl behaviors, he said that the couple "let it fester" until it reached a breaking point.
"We can tell y'all that there has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight that we had," Holmes shared on the Dec. 16 episode of their Amy & T.J. iHeart podcast, with Robach remarking that it "sent me over the edge."
As the 50-year-old recalled to Holmes, "You like to not go to bed. You started to make a meal at midnight and I just was frustrated. I was like, 'Can we just please go to bed?'"
Looking back, Holmes confessed the two were "emotionally exhausted" that night, allowing pride and ego to take over. The pair were also dealing with "holiday stress" at the time, according to Robach, who admitted that she and Holmes were "not at our best" in starting a fight.
"We literally spent a night apart because of that," her partner added. "This happened the night before we had to come into the studio and work together. So, I can't get away from you."
To help them navigate the issue, Holmes and Robach enlisted helped from psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, who appeared on the episode for a couples counseling session.
"I was embarassed after the fight that my first thought wasn't to make sure that she's OK," Holmes admitted. "My first thought was, 'Well, we gotta make sure we're alright because family is coming to town and we have to put on a good face. We have to come into the studio together and we have to make sure we're upbeat and make sure that we don't lead on that anything is wrong.'"
The 46-year-old went on to acknowledge that he has a "bad habit" of ignoring others' feelings. "You burn me one time, and I'm done with you and I will shut people out," he shared. "But I'm still dealing with that thing and grappling with being hurt so bad, and then trying to go back and receive love for the person that pains me."
Noting that he's often "not very forgiving," Holmes apologized to Robach for his behavior and added, "I'm sure that doesn't feel good."
