Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Detail Fight That Made Them Seek Relationship Counseling

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are getting candid about a rough patch in their relationship.

The former GMA3 anchors, who sparked controversy with their office-place romance last year, admitted that they recently had to spend some time apart due to an argument. Though the issue behind the dispute was a "small" one about Holmes' night owl behaviors, he said that the couple "let it fester" until it reached a breaking point.

"We can tell y'all that there has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight that we had," Holmes shared on the Dec. 16 episode of their Amy & T.J. iHeart podcast, with Robach remarking that it "sent me over the edge."

As the 50-year-old recalled to Holmes, "You like to not go to bed. You started to make a meal at midnight and I just was frustrated. I was like, 'Can we just please go to bed?'"

Looking back, Holmes confessed the two were "emotionally exhausted" that night, allowing pride and ego to take over. The pair were also dealing with "holiday stress" at the time, according to Robach, who admitted that she and Holmes were "not at our best" in starting a fight.