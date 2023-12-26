Shannen Doherty Says Goodbye to "Turbulent Year" While Looking Ahead to 2024

Watch : Shannen Doherty SLAMS Claims She Had an Open Marriage

Shannen Doherty is looking forward to a charming new year.

After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said 2023 was quite the "turbulent year" as she faced "some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear" amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

"But with all of that," she noted on the Dec. 25 episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast, "I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God, I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.'"

The 52-year-old added, "Even though it's been such a contentious year for me, for some reason it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive."

In fact, Doherty—who filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko in April after 11 years of marriage—said that her heart "is opening back up" these days.

"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character," she noted. "I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."