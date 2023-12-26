Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Catches Fire on Christmas

Watch : Destiny's Child Reunites For Beyoncé's Renaissance Premiere

This is not what Beyoncé meant when she sang ring the alarm.

In the early hours of Christmas morning, the singer's childhood home in Houston was wrapped in flames, according to Fox's Houston affiliate KRIV.

Though the fire only raged for about 10 minutes, damage was still done to the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Rosedale Street. Flames engulfed the second floor of the home and footage from the aftermath showed the second-story window completely charred. Thankfully, the family of four who now live there—Beyoncé, mom Tina Knowles, dad Matthew Knowles and sister Solange moved out in 1986 when Bey was about 5—safely escaped without injury, the Houston Fire Department confirmed to KRIV. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

While Beyoncé and her family have yet to speak out about the incident, it's safe to say the home holds a special place in their hearts. In fact, it was even featured in her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, when she drove by during a stop in Houston for her world tour.