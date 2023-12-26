Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion: See Her Stunning 2-Stone Ring

After seven years of dating, Patrick Schwarzenegger proposed to model Abby Champion—and his mom Maria Shriver couldn't be happier: "We are all so happy for you."

By Jamie Blynn Dec 26, 2023 6:12 PMTags
EngagementsHolidaysCouplesPatrick Schwarzenegger
Watch: Patrick Schwarzenegger "Very Lucky" to Have Famous Parents

This is the kind of rock we want to find in our stockings.

On Dec. 26, Patrick Schwarzenegger and longtime girlfriend Abby Champion announced their engagement with a series of stunning beach photos. In one, the model showed off her gorgeous two-stone diamond ring while getting a kiss from her now-fiancé. In another, the duo embraced in front of a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses before toasting to the future with cake adorned with, yes, their faces.

As they captioned their joint Instagram post, "FOREVER AND EVER."

And forever and ever will their friends and family be celebrating them. Taylor Lautner commented he "CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," while Meadow Walker admitted she was "crying happy tears" before adding "Congratulations my love. I'm so happy for you two xx."

Meanwhile, mom Maria Shriver—who shares Patrick with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger—is excited to officially welcome Abby to the family. "Yippee bravo," she wrote on their Instagram post. "We are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy."

photos
Holidays 2023: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Since they began dating in March 2016, Abby, 26, has been bringing that joy, joy, joy to the 30-year-old's world. 

"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me," the Gen V actor told E! News in 2019, "and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me."

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer, Heidi Montag & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic Craze

2

Celebs' Real Names Revealed: Meghan Markle, Jason Sudeikis and More

3

Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion: See Her 2-Stone Ring

"I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader," he continued. "Build each other up. And she does that for me."

And that remains true whether they're together—or apart. "It's okay when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming," Patrick shared with E! last year. "We love each other."

Want more of that feeling? Read on to see all the stars who celebrated an engagement this year...

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America

Corinne Foxx & Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's daughter announced her engagement to her partner on Instagram on Dec. 17.

Instagram

Demi Lovato & Jutes

The musician proposed to the "Skyscraper" singer in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond ring.

Logan Lerman & Ana Corrigan

"That's Mrs Logie to you," the ceramics artist wrote on Instagram Nov. 21 alongside a photo of her diamond ring from the Percy Jackson star.

James Devaney/GC Images

Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz

News of the Magic Mike actor and the Big Little Lies actress' engagement broke in October, and it looks like he has her dad Lenny Kravitz's stamp of approval.

"I love him. He's a great guy," the Grammy winner told E! News in December. "He's a great guy. We're very close, and we have a great line of communication."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum proposed to the Dancing With the Stars pro on his 50th birthday in July, though the couple didn't announce their engagement until two months later.

"Sharna threw me this surprise party," Brian recalled on the Sept. 22 episode of their Oldish podcast, "and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming.'"

Instagram/Leah Shafer

Captain Sandy Yawn & Leah Shafer

The Below Deck Mediterranean star announced her engagement to the esthetician on Sept. 18, telling E! News of the proposal, "I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years. I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."

Instagram @kcsince1987, @nanycarmen

Nany González & Kaycee Clark

The Challenge stars announced that they're engaged on Sept. 17, sharing a video of Nany getting down on one knee in Thailand's Phi Phi Islands. 

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope)

Charlie Puth & Brooke Sansone

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," the singer on Instagram Sept. 7, referencing his song lyrics. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Instagram/Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto & Jared LaPine

The Pretty Little Liars alum got engaged on Sept. 1, when the director popped the question during a walk in the woods.

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," she wrote Instagram Sept. 25. "My answer was obvious."

Instagram

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard

It's a yes! The former Bachelorette star got engaged after her man proposed at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tenn., on Aug. 24.

Instagram
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

"Forever starts now!!!" the New Girl alum and the HGTV star wrote on Instagram Aug. 14 while announcing their engagement.

Instagram

Danielle Campbell & Colin Woodell

The Originals stars announced their engagement in August by sharing a series of photos together and the actress writing, "You and me."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson
Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Talulah Riley

The Love Actually alum and the Westworld actress, who is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, announced their engagement on July 27.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that her ex-husband purchased in 2022.

Insatgram/Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

The Love Island U.K. couple got engaged on July 23, exactly six months after welcoming their daughter Bambi

Instagram

Hulk Hogan & Sky Daily

The wrestling legend proposed to girlfriend of more than a year in July during a date night in Florida.

Instagram

Ethan Dolan & Kristina Alice

The YouTuber proved that he's ready to subscribe to the married life when he got engaged to his girlfriend of three years in July.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Marque and Hector

Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Jennifer Spinner

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum announced on Instagram July 15 that she had proposed to her partner on their one-year dating anniversary at the spot where they first met—14th Street Park in New York City.

Instagram
Noah Cyrus & Pinkus

Noah Cyrus shared the happy news that she and boyfriend Pinkus quietly got engaged in May 2023. Noah celebrated the news with a series of photos of the cute couple alongside a heartfelt caption.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," she captioned the June 26 post. "This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time." 

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Osment & Jack Anthony

The Hannah Montana alum announced her engagement to her love on June 25.

"This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend," she wrote on Instagram. "I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."

Instagram

Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco

The Hills alum proposed to the pro surfer at the couple's baby shower in June—announcing the big news on Instagram and writing, "Can't wait to love you forever."

Instagram
Jana Kramer & Allan Russell

The country music star got engaged to the Scottish soccer coach after six-and-a-half months of dating. "It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she recalled of the proposal during a May 25 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "And he said, 'You're the love of my life and will you marry me?'"

Erika Christine Photography
Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter updated her relationship status with her longtime love in February. 

Instagram
Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum confirmed her engagement to the baseball player in February by showing off her gorgeous ring.

Instagram
Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini

The Mad Men alum announced her engagement to the camera operator on March 10. "We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I will love and care for him forever."

Instagram
Sharelle Rosado & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson

The Selling Tampa star and the former NFL player announced their engagement in early January.

Instagram
Ben Savage & Tessa Angermeier

The Boy Meets World alum got engaged to his leading lady on a lake in Indiana. He captioned the January announcement, "The best is yet to come."

Courtesy of Brilliant Earth
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

After two and a half years of dating, the Bachelor Nation star proposed to his girlfriend, saying in his announcement, "For the rest of my life, it's you."

Instagram
Hannah Ann Sluss & Jake Funk

The Bachelor alum got engaged to the NFL player during a romantic trip to Mexico in January. 

Instagram
Rebel Wilson & Ramona Aruma

The Pitch Perfect star updated her relationship status during a trip to Disneyland. As she wrote in her announcement post, "We said YES!"

Instagram
Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett

"Yes to marrying this man," Sara captioned her Dec. 31 post, alongside a photo of her and and the Mare of Easttown actor smiling at each other, as she flashed her gold engagement ring. "It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want."

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer, Heidi Montag & More Who Have Weighed In on Ozempic Craze

2

Celebs' Real Names Revealed: Meghan Markle, Jason Sudeikis and More

3

Patrick Schwarzenegger Engaged to Abby Champion: See Her 2-Stone Ring

4
Exclusive

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Breaks Down Over Caleb's Health

5

Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of His Sister Bobbie Jean