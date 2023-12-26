Bridgerton's New Look at Season 3 Is the Object of All Your Desires

Watch : 'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know!

Will the diamond of the season meet her match?

Well, dear reader, you'll have to wait until Bridgerton returns May 16 to find out the fate of Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton. But until then, the latest look at season three should hold you over.

In new photos released by Netflix Dec. 25, Colin and Penelope tease their romance at one of the ton's soirées. Plus, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma burn for one another while sharing a steamy embrace.

Meanwhile, the Viscountess Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) has a shocked look on her face as she's seen standing beside her children, including Benedict (Luke Thompson), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

"If these portraits are any indicator," the show's official Instagram account teased, "the upcoming season is certainly sure to be overflowing with intrigue and scandal."

Just ask Nicola, who described the season as "magical" and "romantic."