Bridgerton's New Look at Season 3 Is the Object of All Your Desires

Netflix’s newest look at Bridgerton season three will have fans burning for Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s romance.

Watch: 'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know!

Will the diamond of the season meet her match?

Well, dear reader, you'll have to wait until Bridgerton returns May 16 to find out the fate of Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton. But until then, the latest look at season three should hold you over.

In new photos released by Netflix Dec. 25, Colin and Penelope tease their romance at one of the ton's soirées. Plus, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma burn for one another while sharing a steamy embrace. 

Meanwhile, the Viscountess Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) has a shocked look on her face as she's seen standing beside her children, including Benedict (Luke Thompson), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

"If these portraits are any indicator," the show's official Instagram account teased, "the upcoming season is certainly sure to be overflowing with intrigue and scandal."

Just ask Nicola, who described the season as "magical" and "romantic."

"The thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end [of season two]," she explained in June. "I always say year one is ‘girl,' year two is ‘not a girl, not yet a woman,' and this year is ‘woman.' So, she's entering into a woman era this time."

Not even Lady Whistledown is prepared for what's about to hit our screens.

"It's going to be tantalizing," Jonathan told E! News in November. "My brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

Now, while we wait for the newest scandal papers, keep reading for more photos that will have you burning for your favorite drama.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Looking For His Place in This World

Fans will get the chance to get more insight into Colin Bridgerton's personality this season.

"Colin is a curious person," co-executive producer Betsy Beers explained. "And I think he feels that his answers are out there somewhere, which is why you sense this pushing and pulling and, ultimately, confusion. He's in a tough spot, being the third son. In a world where you only need an heir and a spare, Colin doesn't know where he fits—and he's constantly looking to transform himself.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Super Steamy Season

Jonathan Bailey is looking forward to seeing where season three takes the Bridgertons.

"It's going to be tantalizing," the actor teased to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the GQ Men of the Year in November. "It's going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

And Simone Ashley couldn't agree more.

"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," she told E! News at the time. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

Liam Daniel/Netflix

One f the Ton's Many Soirées

Colin and Penelope tease their romance at one of the ton’s soirées.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

A Family Affair

iam Daniel/Netflix
Netflix
Sharing a Glance

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) take center stage as the duo to watch in season three of Bridgerton.

Netflix
A Longing Look

Penelope is "grown up" now, Nicola shared in June 2023, adding it was "definitely different this time around" as all eyes are on her journey from Lady Whistledown to leading lady. 

Netflix
Day Dreaming—or Plotting

The actress has known for a while that she'll be the focus. 

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in May 2022. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

Netflix
The Dashing Bridgerton

One more secret about season three? It appears another extravagant ball will be taking place: London's Osterley Park estate was seen in July totally made-over with white flowers, Regency-era carriages and purple decorations seemingly for filming. Colin better have his dance moves perfected!

