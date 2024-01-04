Nick Carter Breaks Silence on Sister Bobbie Jean Carter's Death

Watch : Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Nick Carter is honoring the life and legacy of Bobbie Jean Carter.

The Backstreet Boys singer shared a tribute to his sister, who died on Dec. 23 at the age of 41.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years–most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," Nick wrote on Instagram Jan. 4 alongside a childhood photo. "I am completely heartbroken."

"Thank you for all your love and kind words," he continued. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

While an official cause of death has yet to be shared publicly, Bobbie Jean's passing was confirmed by her mom Jane Carter on Dec. 23.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean," she told TMZ, "and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Both Jane and Nick's statements reference the deaths of Aaron Carter, who passed away in Nov. 2022, and Leslie Carter, who died in 2012.