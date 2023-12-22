Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Used SKIMS Fabric to Wrap Her Christmas Presents

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wants to "Own" SKIMS Brand

This holiday season, Kim Kardashian wanted to give some gifts that truly kept on giving.

"All right, guys, I wanted to show you my wrapping this year," The Kardashians star shared in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21 (and captured by TikTok user FireSnippet). "I'm putting some presents under the tree and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year."

Not only did the winter white hue of the cotton jersey match her desired winter wonderland holiday vibe, shared the mom to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, "I'm going to reuse it. When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again."