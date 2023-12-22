Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Used SKIMS Fabric to Wrap Her Christmas Presents

Kim Kardashian wouldn't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley or plain old wrapping paper on her gifts. The SKIMS founder explained why she opted for her brand's cotton jersey instead.

This holiday season, Kim Kardashian wanted to give some gifts that truly kept on giving. 

"All right, guys, I wanted to show you my wrapping this year," The Kardashians star shared in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21 (and captured by TikTok user FireSnippet). "I'm putting some presents under the tree and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year." 

Not only did the winter white hue of the cotton jersey match her desired winter wonderland holiday vibe, shared the mom to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, "I'm going to reuse it. When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again." 

Kim Kardashian and Family Attend Mariah Carey's 2023 Christmas Concert

Plus, it's not as if the SKIMS founder was going to put a metaphorical bumper sticker on a Bentley

"I just love the fabric and how it looks," gushed Kim, who launched her shapewear and clothing brand in 2018. "And the technique that we used to wrap it. It looks so pretty with my tree." 

The beauty and fashion mogul has been extra busy making the season bright for her brood this year.  

A few days after meeting up with the queen of Christmas herself at Mariah Carey's Dec. 17 Merry Christmas One And All! tour stop ("All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuuuuu," Kim appropriately captioned the family photo), she elevated her Elf on the Shelf game by filling one of her home's bathtubs with chocolate. 

"I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here," she said in the Instagram Stories clip. "The note in the kitchen said they couldn't find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub."

And that's not the only way she and her fam are soaking in the spirit. 

Ahead of their infamously over-the-top Christmas Eve bash, keep up with how all of the Kardashians are celebrating the holidays this year. 

Keeping Up With Elf Mischief

Elf on the Shelf took over Kim Kardashian's massive bathtub to go for a chocolate bath.

North Pole Fashion

North West jammed out to "Last Christmas" in a TikTok video while sporting a buff Santa sweater reading, "Welcome to the North Swole."

Merry and Bright

Kylie Jenner shared the season's greetings with this tree decked out in tinsel and lights.

Rise and Shine

Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish into her home to play seasonal songs. "It's December!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "So that means @Philthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic."

Merry Mariah Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenners took their kids to see Mariah Carey's festive concert in November to get in the Christmas spirit.

First Concert

"The Queen of Christmas!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Twinning Moment

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, kept bundled up in matching leopard print coats at the musical event.

Baby Rocky's First Gingerbread House

Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker showed the family's 2023 gingerbread house, bearing the names of their baby boy Rocky as well as his siblings Alabama, Landon, Atiana, Mason, Reign and Penelope.

Cousin Love

Dream cuddled with her cousins True and Tatum in a Dec. 6 Instagram photo. 

Snowy Siblings

"The MOST magical time of year!!!" Khloe captioned the photo. "We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Christmas Cozies

The cousins shared a hug in their Zip N’ Bear PJs.

Feeling Festive

Kourtney shared a glimmering photo of her Christmas tree.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Travis proved he's into the spooky Santa decor with this snap.

Decking the Halls

Kim gave a look inside her "happy place" during the holidays.

