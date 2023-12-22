Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Used SKIMS Fabric to Wrap Her Christmas Presents

This holiday season, Kim Kardashian wanted to give some gifts that truly kept on giving.
"All right, guys, I wanted to show you my wrapping this year," The Kardashians star shared in a video posted on her Instagram Stories Dec. 21 (and captured by TikTok user FireSnippet). "I'm putting some presents under the tree and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year."
Not only did the winter white hue of the cotton jersey match her desired winter wonderland holiday vibe, shared the mom to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, "I'm going to reuse it. When everyone opens it, I'm going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just having something that you can use over and over again."
Plus, it's not as if the SKIMS founder was going to put a metaphorical bumper sticker on a Bentley.
"I just love the fabric and how it looks," gushed Kim, who launched her shapewear and clothing brand in 2018. "And the technique that we used to wrap it. It looks so pretty with my tree."
The beauty and fashion mogul has been extra busy making the season bright for her brood this year.
A few days after meeting up with the queen of Christmas herself at Mariah Carey's Dec. 17 Merry Christmas One And All! tour stop ("All I want for Christmas is youuuuuuuuuu," Kim appropriately captioned the family photo), she elevated her Elf on the Shelf game by filling one of her home's bathtubs with chocolate.
"I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here," she said in the Instagram Stories clip. "The note in the kitchen said they couldn't find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub."
And that's not the only way she and her fam are soaking in the spirit.
Ahead of their infamously over-the-top Christmas Eve bash, keep up with how all of the Kardashians are celebrating the holidays this year.