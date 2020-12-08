Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and More Stars That Nailed the Elf on the Shelf Meme

Celebrities brought the holiday cheer on Instagram with their playful spin on the Elf on a Shelf tradition. See how they turned the annual festivity into a viral meme.

Celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit!

Over the weekend, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars had a little fun on Instagram by creating their own spin on the Elf on a Shelf tradition. Instead of snapshots of the beloved children's toy cleverly displayed around the house, A-listers took the same concept and rhymed their names with fellow celebs, who were photoshopped on top of their shoulders.

The now-viral meme all started with The Real co-host and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

"You've heard of Elf on a Shelf, now get ready for this..." the reality TV personality's Instagram post read. The image showed a tiny version of herself sitting on Pharrell Williams' shoulder. Garcelle added two laughing crying emojis.

It didn't' take long for her followers to catch on to the play-on-words. "Garcelle on Pharrell," many replied in the comments.

Shortly after, the meme spread like wildfire as other stars joined in with their own takes, including Elizabeth Banks, Mariah CareyReese Witherspoon, Mark RuffaloJennifer Garner and more.

Reese Witherspoon

"Oh hey @elizabethbanks," the Big Little Lies alum replied on Instagram. "I see your Hanks-on-Banks and I raise you a Grease-on-Reese."

Jennifer Garner

"Hey, @reesewitherspoon @elizabethbanks—did you challenge me? I'm pretty sure you did," the Peppermint star quipped over her Sean Penn-inspired post. "#PenOnJen."

Garcelle Beauvais

The one who started it all! "repost," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram of her Pharrell Williams-inspired meme.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas joined in on the fun, writing, "Throwing some tinsel on this challenge and presenting you #CarreyOnCarey."

Elizabeth Banks

"I know you've all heard of Elf on a Shelf, but have you heard of...," Elizabeth captioned her post, inspired by Garcelle Beauvais.

Al Roker

The Today show rounded up their hosts to participate in the meme. "Gal on Al...," the show wrote on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel

"Coming to you this holiday season... I give you - Bowie on Zooey," the Elf alum posted on Instagram.

Mark Ruffalo

"@elizabethbanks," Mark replied, "I raise your Hanks on Banks with a Stark on Mark!"

Sheinelle Jones

"Michelle on Sheinelle," the Today show shared of the popular meme.

Kate Walsh

The Girls Trip actress participated in the meme with her own spin. "I see ur Hanks on Banks @elizabethbanks, how 'bout a Skate on Kate," she wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Szohr

"I see you @elizabethbanks, @juleshough, @jennifer.garner, @reesewitherspoon, @garcelle...," the Gossip Girl alum penned, "and I give to you Moore on Szohr."

Leslie Jordan

"Hey @reesewitherspoon, I see your Grease-on-Reese. @elizabethbanks, I see your Hanks-on-Banks. All inspired by @garcelle-on-Pharrell," Leslie Jordan noted, adding, "I raise you all a Corden-on-Jordan. Sorry @j_corden. #elfonashelf."

Dylan Dreyer

"Hey @reesewitherspoon, how did we do Fryer on Dreyer...," the Today show quipped on Instagram.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

