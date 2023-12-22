Whitney Cummings Shares Update on Her Postpartum Body Days After Announcing Son's Birth

Days after announcing her son's birth, Whitney Cummings offered a glimpse inside her postpartum experience and how she's dressing for her changing body.

Being a mom is no joke.

Just ask Whitney Cummings, who shared insight into her ever-evolving postpartum body after recently announcing she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

"Something nobody told me about giving birth is that you stay looking prego for a bit," she captioned her Dec. 21 Instagram post, "then your body changes every 5 minutes after that."

In the photo, Whitney showcased her figure by posing in nothing but gray high-rise shorts. She covered her chest with her hands and smiled at the camera, while standing in a post-birth recovery room. 

The comedian added, "Thank god @fridamom makes these postpartum shorts that keep everything from falling out."

Although the 41-year-old offered a glimpse inside her life as a new mom, she's kept details of her baby boy out of the spotlight. In fact, she yet to share her little one's name.

"3-D printed a human," she joked in a Dec. 17 post, alongside a photo of herself holding her son while keeping his face hidden. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

2023 Celebrity Babies

Throughout her pregnancy, Whitney poked fun at her experience, incorporating motherhood jokes into her standup sets and in social media posts. 

In fact, she quipped about counted down the days until she gave birth. "Okay hopefully this is the last time you'll see me prego. Tips for labor?" she asked in one Instagram caption. "Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?"

Whitney Cummings / Instagram

And one day before announcing her son's birth, the Whitney star posted a video of her standing next to her horse, who adorably nudged her baby bump.

She cheekily wrote, "My horse wants this baby out as much as yall do."

Of course, Whitney isn't the first celebrity to detail her road to motherhood. Keep reading to see how other A-list stars tackled their body changes and breastfeeding experience.

Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry / Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

