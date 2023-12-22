Whitney Cummings Shares Update on Her Postpartum Body Days After Announcing Son's Birth

Being a mom is no joke.
Just ask Whitney Cummings, who shared insight into her ever-evolving postpartum body after recently announcing she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.
"Something nobody told me about giving birth is that you stay looking prego for a bit," she captioned her Dec. 21 Instagram post, "then your body changes every 5 minutes after that."
In the photo, Whitney showcased her figure by posing in nothing but gray high-rise shorts. She covered her chest with her hands and smiled at the camera, while standing in a post-birth recovery room.
The comedian added, "Thank god @fridamom makes these postpartum shorts that keep everything from falling out."
Although the 41-year-old offered a glimpse inside her life as a new mom, she's kept details of her baby boy out of the spotlight. In fact, she yet to share her little one's name.
"3-D printed a human," she joked in a Dec. 17 post, alongside a photo of herself holding her son while keeping his face hidden. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."
Throughout her pregnancy, Whitney poked fun at her experience, incorporating motherhood jokes into her standup sets and in social media posts.
In fact, she quipped about counted down the days until she gave birth. "Okay hopefully this is the last time you'll see me prego. Tips for labor?" she asked in one Instagram caption. "Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?"
And one day before announcing her son's birth, the Whitney star posted a video of her standing next to her horse, who adorably nudged her baby bump.
She cheekily wrote, "My horse wants this baby out as much as yall do."
Of course, Whitney isn't the first celebrity to detail her road to motherhood.