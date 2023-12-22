Exclusive

Katy Perry Reveals the Smart Way She and Orlando Bloom Stay on Top of Their Date Nights

Katy Perry, who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom, detailed how her professional and personal highs intersect in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Katy Perry Opens Up About Her "Balanced Life"

After having the year of a lifetime, Katy Perry is wide awake.

Between wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, closing out another season as a judge on American Idol and lighting up King Charles III's coronation like a firework, the singer—who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom—is loving every bit of her latest chapter in life.

"I am very happy, it's balanced," she told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. "It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year."

But it wasn't just fans that enjoyed the excitement of her residency, as Daisy made her first public appearance during the final night of her mom's show in November—an experience that the "Hot n Cold" singer notes had her feeling as if she'd hit the jackpot.

Katy Perry Through the Years

"I say, 'Mommy goes singing,' and she understands," Katy explained. "She's like, 'Tonight? You're going tonight?' And she loves Las Vegas. I tell you, I swear to you. She loves Las Vegas so much. She always wants to go to Vegas. We just have the best time."

And though her toddler isn't quite handing out scores for her mom's performances just yet, Katy has a feeling that it won't stay that way for too long.

"She's only three-and-a-half," she explained of Daisy possible giving reviews, "but I'm sure at four and five, yeah."

And as far as spending time with her fiancé goes, a little planning goes a long way.

"We have a really good calendar," Katy shared. "We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead."  

Keep reading for a look at the couple's cutest moments together.

Sweet Kisses

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry showed some PDA at Wimbledon 2023.

Famous Friends

The couple hung out with Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021.

Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for theit daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

