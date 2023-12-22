Katy Perry Reveals the Smart Way She and Orlando Bloom Stay on Top of Their Date Nights

Watch : Katy Perry Opens Up About Her "Balanced Life"

After having the year of a lifetime, Katy Perry is wide awake.

Between wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, closing out another season as a judge on American Idol and lighting up King Charles III's coronation like a firework, the singer—who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom—is loving every bit of her latest chapter in life.

"I am very happy, it's balanced," she told E! News' Keltie Knight at the 2023 VinFuture Prize Award ceremony in Vietnam. "It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year."

But it wasn't just fans that enjoyed the excitement of her residency, as Daisy made her first public appearance during the final night of her mom's show in November—an experience that the "Hot n Cold" singer notes had her feeling as if she'd hit the jackpot.