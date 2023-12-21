Cozy Up with the Gingerbread Girl Aesthetic That Brings All the Toasty Feels

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's officially the first day of winter. The sun goes down early, the temperatures get low, so it's time to hunker down and count the hours until spring. But while we're waiting, there's an oh-so-cozy trend that we want to dig into. It's been having a toasty minute on TikTok, but we want it to last a little longer. And that's the charming, nostalgic... gingerbread girl aesthetic. It's like cottagecore, but make it festive and yummier. It's all about the browns, neutrals, shearlings, sherpas, and anything else that feels like a warm, gingerbread hug. The holidays are almost here, but this trend can keep the feeling around for a long time after.
Gingerbread girls are all about staying at home and bringing a simple, vintage, traditional feel to fashion, beauty, and decor. We're talking cozy sweaters, ruffled sheets, and the lingering scent of freshly baked goodies. And if you have to go outside (ick), only faux shearling coats, luxe cashmere hats, and comfy UGG booties (with bows, of course), will do. If you want to bake, we've got a super cute cotton and linen apron with pockets, and if you don't, there's an ultra soft lounge set. The vibe is perfect for the holidays and beyond, TBH.
So scroll down to imbibe the vibe. These are the essential items for any gingerbread girl, so start adding to cart now.
Koolaburra By UGG Victoria Short Bootie
Faux fur lining, suede upper and cute bow details make these UGGs a warm and cozy must for stylish gingerbread girls. Pair them with some high socks and a corduroy skirt and you're ready to start baking.
Topshop Borg Notch Collar Faux Shearling Coat
Get this $111 faux shearling coat for half the price. It has an oversized feel and a warm caramel color that just screams gingerbread aesthetic.
Recycled Cashmere Pom Beanie
At 40% off the original price, this recycled cashmere beanie is a great pick for warm and snuggly days or nights. It's so soft and features a fuzzy faux fur pom pom on top.
Women's Atwell UGGfluff Half Snap Pullover
Toasty and on-trend, this sherpa pullover is the perfect choice for any closet (gingerbread or otherwise). There are zip pockets on the sides and snaps in the front, and it feels so soft and comfy.
Aileam Velvet Hair Bows Hair Clips, 6 Pieces
These six velvet bows are 5.4 inches across for an oversized, super cute look. They easily clip onto hair and finish off the festive gingerbread girl vibe.
Out From Under BouncePlush Chloe Button-Up Top
Soft, plush, and cashmere-like, this button up top is what gingerbread girls must sleep in. Plus, you can pair them with these flowing jogger pants to complete the dreamiest lounge set you've ever seen.
Color Shifter Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Give your aesthetic a little bit of shimmer or a velvety matte with these mini eyeshadows. The colors complement any gingerbread palette and the set includes a mirror for touch ups on the go.
AE Oversized Cable-Knit Sweater
Just wrap this oversized cable-knit sweater around your shoulders and you can practically smell the freshly baked cookies. It's the perfect color for this aesthetic, plus the mock neck and oversized buttons complete the look.
Quilted Grid Crossbody Bag 5L Fleece
With a textured fleece fabric and a quilted interior, this crossbody is ideal for everyday use. The burnt caramel color hits the vibe and one reviewer reported, "Beautiful colour, fluffy and soft. It is not too big but it will definitely hold everything I need."
Mainstays 14oz 3-Wick Jar Candle, Holiday Gingerbread
Bring the gingerbread, cinnamon and spice scent into your home with this festive candle. It features three wicks, so it burns more evenly, and has a burn time of 25-30 hours.
Levi's Women's Long Length Patchwork Quilted Teddy Coat
Wrap yourself in this long, quilted teddy coat that's beyond comfy. There's an inside pocket, side pockets, and snap buttons in the front. This Amazon reviewer raved, "I love this coat. Everyone I meet loves this coat."
YESNO Women Sweater
Gingerbread girl aesthetic can also be on the whimsical side and nothing says that more than this pullover sweater with adorable foxes. It's oversized, breathable and made for fireside chats and brisk walks in the woods.
Hummingbird Brooch
Lean into the vintage side of the aesthetic with this vintage-inspired hummingbird brooch. It's accented by faux pearls, blue, cream, and gold settings, and would look so elegant on a blazer or turtleneck.
Lush Decor Ruffle Skirt Bedspread
This ruffled bedspread and two pillow sham set brings a chic, feminine energy into any bedroom. And since it's made of a polyester-blend, it's warm, yet still breathable for multi-season uses.
Gingerbread Home Fragrance Mist
Ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and amber combine to create a warm and festive feeling in this fragrance mist. Reviewers note that the scent isn't too sweet and a little goes a long way.
TeeHee Fashion Socks Long
Part coquette, part gingerbread girl, these four knee-high socks are everything. Two have a bow, two have a Nordic print, and they're all made of a breathable, acrylic blend.
The Essential Bucket Tote
Add a modern touch to your aesthetic with this soft suede bucket tote. It has a magnetic closure and interior pocket that can hold a 15-inch laptop, water bottle, and more. The thick strap is adjustable for just the right fit.
NEWGEM Cotton Linen Cross Back Apron
You don't have to bake gingerbread to enjoy wearing this stylish apron. It's made of a cotton and linen blend with a cross-back design, waist tie, and convenient pockets. One fan raved, "It's also super cute. I wear it as an art smock, but don't feel I have to take it off if I need to answer the door, in fact I find myself wearing it at random times when I simply need pockets. It's super cute, and I've actually received compliments."
Textured Long-Line Open-Front Sweater for Women
If you're looking for a long, simple cardigan, your search is over. This sweater is textured, has a relaxed feel and includes pockets on the side. The color is on point and it goes great with your favorite leggings and UGG boots.
LCXSHYE Winter Ear muffs
For GB girls going outside, these fuzzy faux fur ear muffs are essential. These muffs are soft and foldable, plus they're stylish for the colder temps, snow, or just looking super cute.
