Cozy Up with the Gingerbread Girl Aesthetic That Brings All the Toasty Feels

It's officially the first day of winter. The sun goes down early, the temperatures get low, so it's time to hunker down and count the hours until spring. But while we're waiting, there's an oh-so-cozy trend that we want to dig into. It's been having a toasty minute on TikTok, but we want it to last a little longer. And that's the charming, nostalgic... gingerbread girl aesthetic. It's like cottagecore, but make it festive and yummier. It's all about the browns, neutrals, shearlings, sherpas, and anything else that feels like a warm, gingerbread hug. The holidays are almost here, but this trend can keep the feeling around for a long time after.

Gingerbread girls are all about staying at home and bringing a simple, vintage, traditional feel to fashion, beauty, and decor. We're talking cozy sweaters, ruffled sheets, and the lingering scent of freshly baked goodies. And if you have to go outside (ick), only faux shearling coats, luxe cashmere hats, and comfy UGG booties (with bows, of course), will do. If you want to bake, we've got a super cute cotton and linen apron with pockets, and if you don't, there's an ultra soft lounge set. The vibe is perfect for the holidays and beyond, TBH.

So scroll down to imbibe the vibe. These are the essential items for any gingerbread girl, so start adding to cart now.