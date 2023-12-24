Where Jonathan Bennett Thinks His Mean Girls' Character Aaron Samuels Is Today

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals "Mean Girls" Casting Secrets

Get in, loser. We're finding out what happened to Aaron Samuels.

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett recently opened up about where he thinks his former character ended up–nearly 20 years after the iconic film premiered.

"He's definitely a math teacher somewhere," the 42-year-old joked E! News in a joint interview with his husband Jaymes Vaughan. "And he's winning the Nobel Peace Prize because he figured out a math formula to make fetch happen."

However, Jonathan—who will soon cohost the Times Square New Year's Eve with Jaymes and Kay Jewelers—admitted that he's not totally sure if Aaron and Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron are ultimately end game.

"High school love–you can't beat it," the Hallmark star continued. "I don't know if they would still be together because I don't know that many people that are still married who dated in high school. It's like your first love, not your final love."

As for Jonathan's final love? Jaymes also revealed something may shock Mean Girls fans: he does not think his husband's hair looks sexy pushed back.