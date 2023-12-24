Where Jonathan Bennett Thinks His Mean Girls' Character Aaron Samuels Is Today

Get in, loser. We're finding out what happened to Aaron Samuels.
Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett recently opened up about where he thinks his former character ended up–nearly 20 years after the iconic film premiered.
"He's definitely a math teacher somewhere," the 42-year-old joked E! News in a joint interview with his husband Jaymes Vaughan. "And he's winning the Nobel Peace Prize because he figured out a math formula to make fetch happen."
However, Jonathan—who will soon cohost the Times Square New Year's Eve with Jaymes and Kay Jewelers—admitted that he's not totally sure if Aaron and Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron are ultimately end game.
"High school love–you can't beat it," the Hallmark star continued. "I don't know if they would still be together because I don't know that many people that are still married who dated in high school. It's like your first love, not your final love."
As for Jonathan's final love? Jaymes also revealed something may shock Mean Girls fans: he does not think his husband's hair looks sexy pushed back.
"Is that wrong for me to say?" the television host quipped, adding. "I think his hair looks the sexiest messed up. That's your favorite way to love your husband. It's just his most natural state."
And while Jonathan's character is off potentially winning Nobel Prizes, the Holiday Sitter actor is planning another honeymoon with Jaymes—they will be going on a Carnival Cruise—and hoping to push further into the film space in 2024.
"I want to direct something," he added. "Some sort of comedy."
The 2024 Times Square New Years Eve cohost is also looking forward to the upcoming Mean Girls musical—which hits theaters on Jan. 12.
"I'm so excited to see it," Jonathan continued. " I think it's going to function perfectly because the audience is so here for it."
And if you're a member of the original Mean Girls audience, read on for secrets on the film. They're so fetch.