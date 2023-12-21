Survivor Season 45: Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon's Relationship Status Revealed

Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon's showmance was the main focus of Survivor season 45's finale. But did the pair's romance continue once they left the island?

Watch: "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Is this the modern era's Boston Rob and Amber Mariano?!

In the latter half of Survivor season 45, a showmance began to blossom between alliance members Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon. And after several episodes of hand-holding, helicopter rides and, okay, some lies, the twosome found themselves sitting next to one another on the Dec. 20 finale, verbally battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor. (Oh, and Jake O'Kane was there, too!)

Ultimately, the jury chose to award the $1 million prize to Dee in a 5-3 vote over her island boyfriend, due in large part to her key decision to not tell Austin she betrayed him in an early vote until they were in front of their eliminated castaways. Strategic and savage!

But as it turned out, Austin wasn't too upset. 

"Girls are better at playing guys than the other way around!" the grad student told Jeff Probst with a laugh after the votes were read. "All good!"

While Dee and Austin's relationship became the main focus of season 45's finale, which was filmed months ago, their current relationship status was still TBD. 

Until now.

"You're not going to like my answer," Dee told Entertainment Weekly when asked for an update on her romance with Austin. "This has been a whirlwind of emotions and we have decided to keep it low key for now. It's been too crazy and it's getting crazier. So we've decided to keep it low key for now, only because it's been insane."

Um, so what does low key mean exactly?

"Keep it low key is you'll see pictures here and there," the entrepreneur explained, "but we're not going to focus on it right now because so much is happening in our lives, and yeah, we're just going to keep it low key for now."

Okay, so not much, but like a starving castaway on day 25 in front of a half-bag full of rice, we'll take what we can get!

Of course, Dee and Austin are far from the first pair to find love while attempting to outwit, outplay and outlast on the hit CBS reality series, following in the footsteps of Boston Rob and Amber, who famously got engaged on the show, and a twosome from season 44 that is still going strong.

Look back on all of Survivor's couples to find out who's still together and to see what Austin had to say about his relationship with Dee:

Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon

After making it to the season 45 finale together, Dee, who was crowned the winner, and Austin are playing coy when it comes to their current relationship status. 

"We kind of want to keep that a little private for now, just because things have been so crazy," Austin told Entertainment Weekly. "The finale just aired and I don't think I'm ready quite yet for dealing with all the fans and giving out the answers. So going to keep that private for now."

Instagram/Frannie Marin

Frannie Marin and Matthew Blankinship

It was pretty much love at first sight for Matt and Frannie when they stepped on the beach for season 44. And their showmance continued beyond Fiji and they are still dating.

On their one-year anniversary, Frannie shared a blurb she wrotein her journal on the first day of Survivor.

"I have already developed a mild affinity for [Matt]. This is problematic as I want to be best friends with him and will likely a) trust everything he says and b) tell him every thought in my head," she shared. "Halt, emotional being! Enough with reaching your wretched tendrils! Steel yourself!"

Instagram
Jaclyn Schultz & Jon Misch

After competing on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, the couple said "I Do" in August 2015 near Detroit. In June 2022, Jaclyn and Jon welcomed their son Logan Samuel

CBS
Parvati Shallow and John Fincher

Parvati Shallow, a fan-favorite from multiple iterations of Survivor and the Sole Survivor of Fans vs. Favorites, started dating John Fincher of Survivor: Samoa in 2014. They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2018, with Parvati returning to compete in Winners at War just months after giving birth. In August 2021, the couple would file for divorce. 

Instagram
Joe Anglim & Sierra Dawn Thomas

These two Survivor lovebirds met in 2014 during Worlds Apart. Although they didn't start dating immediately after the show, they became a couple a few years later and announced their engagement on April 9, 2019. Just before Thanksgiving 2019, the couple said "I Do" in a magical Utah wedding ceremony.

The couple are parents to daughter Della Dawn, 3, and son Vander Joseph, born in August 2022.

Instagram
Michele Fitzgerald & Dean Kowalski

They dated! Despite competing on different seasons, the pair turned their friendship into something more during quarantine. "Summer lovin'," Dean shared on Instagram back in August 2020. The couple would ultimately part ways before Michele appeared on MTV's The Challenge.

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images
Elizabeth Beisel & Jack Nichting

One day after reuniting for Survivor season 39's finale, the two contestants confirmed on Instagram that they were dating. "WOAH. Did you guys hear the news?" Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. "I've got a curly haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products."

And the Island of the Idols pair announced theit engagement in November 2022. 

Instagram
Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Noel

These Survivor: Ghost Island contestants were so intertwined that they started a vlog and a couples Instagram account: Tarzan and Jen.

Alas, they broke up, with Sebastian going on to enjoy a brief showmance with Tori Deal on The Challenge: USA season two. 

CBS

Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson

This pair from 2011's Survivor: South Pacific had almost instant sparks. Their relationship took them on The Amazing Race together, and they wed in 2014 and have a 14-month-old-son, Duncan.

Instagram
Alec Merlino & Kara Kay

After competing on Season 37 or Survivor: David vs. Goliah, the two contestants formed a romantic relationship in San Diego, Calif. "We shared so much chemistry and friendship on the island," Kara explained to E! News. "And then we got home and we both knew."

Unfortunately, the pair privately split with Alec telling Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that it was "the most normal and amicable breakup." 

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Wendell Holland & Michele Fitzergald

The two winners off-camera romance was revealed during an episode of Survivor: Winners at War when the tribe swap resulted in the exes being placed on the same tribe. 

"How the heck did I get stuck stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend? [Laughs.] Wendell and I dated briefly which is a saga in itself," Michele revealed in an episode after a tribe swap went down. "Even though our relationship didn't necessarily work out, I'm hoping this can work a little better than our dating."

Spoiler alert: Neither won the season.

Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich

Oh, Boston Rob and Amber. These two took showmance to the next level. They met in 2003 while on Survivor: All-Stars, got engaged in 2004, and had a TV wedding in 2005. They competed on The Amazing Race in season seven and returned for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. They have four daughters together and both competed for the title of Sole Survivor on season 40. 

Instagram/Rachel Foulger
Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

After competing on Survivor: Blood vs. Water together, which Apostol won, the couple got married 2015 after getting engaged on the finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars' second season.

They've since welcomed two daughters and Tyson most recently competed on Winners at War.

CBS
Mary Sartain and Ryan Opray

The couple were introduced by Johnny Fairplay and were engaged, but the relationship didn't last.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jeff Probst and Julie Berry

After production on Survivor: Vanuatu wrapped, Probst, the longtime host of the CBS series, reached out to Berry. The two started dating, but kept the relationship a secret until after Berry's season aired. They were together for a few years, but eventually split.

Steve Mack/Getty Images
Spencer Duhm and Todd Herzog

Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China, met Survivor: Tocantins contestant Spencer Duhm in 2009. The couple eventually split, and Todd later appeared on Dr. Phil for an intervention with his alcohol addiction.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Stephen Fishbach and Courtney Yates

Courtney Yates of Survivor: China and Stephen Fishbach of Survivor: Tocantins never competed on the series together, but met in 2009 and struck up a romantic relationship, but it didn't last. Stephen got married in 2018.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca

These two Survivor winners met during the finale of Survivor: The Amazon. They started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years, even appearing on The Amazing Race.

"It is with much consideration and a heavy heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without each other," a rep for the couple told E! News in 2013. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship grounded in love, laughter, support and friendship."

"We have experienced some of life's greatest joys and toughest challenges together, and our decision to be apart can never diminish that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward." Ethan is now married and is one of the 20 winners back for season 40.

Instagram
Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman

The Survivor: China contestants met on the show in 2007 during the competition. They married two years later and have since welcomed a son. 

CBS
Alex Bell and Kim Powers

Alex Bell, from Survivor: The Amazon, and Kim Powers, from Survivor: Africa, met through the show and got married in 2006.

CBS
David Murphy and Carolina Eastwood

Carolina Eastwood, a Survivor: Tocantins contestant, and David Murphy, a Survivor: Redemption Island contestant, got engaged on TV during the Redemption Island reunion. However, the marriage didn't happen and they later split.

CBS
Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel

Lusth and Kimmel met on Survivor season 16, Survivor: Micronesia, where a showmance quickly developed. They continued dating after cameras stopped rolling, but eventually split.

Survivor season 46 premieres February 2024 on CBS.

