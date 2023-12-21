Jonathan Bennett Reveals Why He Missed the Mean Girls Reunion

Don't worry, Jonathan Bennett still thinks Mean Girls is totally fetch.
The Hallmark star, as well as Rachel McAdams, recently missed the cast's Black Friday ad for Walmart—which featured costars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. But, according to the OG Aaron Samuels, it was just a matter of scheduling.
"I was filming so I couldn't do it," he told E! News during a joint interview with husband Jaymes Vaughan, "but it was so fun to see everyone reunite."
And even though Jonathan—who will soon co-host a New Year's Eve event with Jaymes and Kay Jewelers—is booked and busy, he's open to an onscreen reunion in the future.
"Everyone wants to know if we'd do a sequel," he noted, "and I think the mass consensus to my knowledge of our cast is of course we would."
While the 42-year-old is planning some type of reunion for the original Mean Girls' 20th anniversary next April, he's also very excited for the upcoming musical reboot—which will star The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney as the Gen Z Aaron Samuels.
And Jonathan, of course, had some words of encouragement for the new star. "It's just important that he does his Aaron, because I did my version of Aaron and the role is for him to interpret now," he added. "I'm excited to see what he does with it."
The original Mean Girls heartthrob did have one special request for Christopher, though.
"You can't screw up the word ‘Grool,'" he continued. "That's the key word of the entire character. So make sure you nail the word ‘Grool.'"
As for how Jonathan and Jaymes are spending their time until the anticipated Mean Girls premiere on Jan. 12? For starters, they're kicking off 2024 in Times Square.
"This is my eighth time coming back as the official host and it never gets old," Jonathan gushed of the upcoming night. "It still feels like the first time we've ever done it because you'll be standing in the center of the universe on New Year's Eve in Time Square where the whole world is watching."
And while Jonathan is mentally preparing, James is picking out the icing at Kay Jewelers—opting for earrings for himself, and a tennis bracelet for Jonathan.
"You want blingy stuff," James added, showing off his purchases. "In Times Square, there's so many lights."
The duo is excited to ring in 2024 together (and catch the new Mean Girls), but if you want to go back 20 years in time, keep reading for some of the original film's secrets—they're totally grool.