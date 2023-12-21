Jonathan Bennett Reveals Why He Missed the Mean Girls Reunion

Watch : Lindsay Lohan And 'Mean Girls' Stars Reprise Their Roles!

Don't worry, Jonathan Bennett still thinks Mean Girls is totally fetch.

The Hallmark star, as well as Rachel McAdams, recently missed the cast's Black Friday ad for Walmart—which featured costars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried. But, according to the OG Aaron Samuels, it was just a matter of scheduling.

"I was filming so I couldn't do it," he told E! News during a joint interview with husband Jaymes Vaughan, "but it was so fun to see everyone reunite."

And even though Jonathan—who will soon co-host a New Year's Eve event with Jaymes and Kay Jewelers—is booked and busy, he's open to an onscreen reunion in the future.

"Everyone wants to know if we'd do a sequel," he noted, "and I think the mass consensus to my knowledge of our cast is of course we would."

While the 42-year-old is planning some type of reunion for the original Mean Girls' 20th anniversary next April, he's also very excited for the upcoming musical reboot—which will star The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney as the Gen Z Aaron Samuels.