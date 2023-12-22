Sister Wives' Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown Reflect on Relationship With Kody Brown

Kody also shared that basis of friendship when it came to his 25-year relationship with ex Christine, with whom he split from in 2021.



"Christine and my relationship in the past has been very well established on the lightness of life," Kody notes during footage of the couple in the early days, "just the pleasure of being alive and being together. So, we have had a couple years of struggle, but we've been able to find that place once in a while and here we've found it again."

As for how he feels now about their dynamic?



"Okay, on the state that Christine and I on here, we're acknowledging the struggle we're having and we had one good day," he explains in his current confessional. "So, now we're talking about, ‘Oh, now it's better, we had this one good day.' When you're together, even if it's not good, you do your best. You're optimistic. You try to work things out in the relationship."



And though ultimately their relationship didn't work out, Christine—who tied the knot with David Wooley earlier this year—can agree with her ex's assessment.



"Some downs were really low, some ups were really high," she notes of their romance now. "And that was a high. It was definitely a high, it was great."



With a laugh, Christine adds of the footage, "We were probably getting along for a couple of weeks there."