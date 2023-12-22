Sister Wives' Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown Reflect on Relationship With Kody Brown

Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown are taking a trip down memory lane.
In E! News' exclusive clip from the Dec. 24 special Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started, the TLC stars reflect on the early days of their longterm relationship with their now-ex Kody Brown.
In archived footage, Kody—who is currently still married to Robyn Brown—is seen gushing over how much he had common with ex-wife Meri, who confirmed in 2022 that they broke up after 32 years together.
"There's a lot that I loved about Meri," he says of his first wife in the throwback clip included in the upcoming special. "I didn't know that I loved her because of her adventure level."
But for Meri, hearing his declaration now proves that he did, in fact, love her at one point in time, despite him since saying otherwise.
"Looking at the things he was saying about me, like, ‘I didn't know I was in love with you for this reason or you know, ‘I love you for this reason,' it's like—yeah, yeah you did," she shares in her present-day confessional. "Remember that you did."
As for Kody's bond with Janelle, the former couple—who called it quits on their nearly 30-year romance in 2022—seemed to be in love more than ever during the early days of their reality TV journey.
"I just see our relationship continuing to be very involved with each other," Janelle noted in a confessional at the time. "I see that until we die."
It's a sentiment that Janelle explains derived from their ability to talk about anything.
"Kody and I were always very good friends," she says after watching the footage, "so we had a lot of discussion, a lot of companionship…I mean at this point, I didn't perceive that changing. Kody and I's strongest foundation was that we were friends, I mean really, truly, we were very good friends."
Kody also shared that basis of friendship when it came to his 25-year relationship with ex Christine, with whom he split from in 2021.
"Christine and my relationship in the past has been very well established on the lightness of life," Kody notes during footage of the couple in the early days, "just the pleasure of being alive and being together. So, we have had a couple years of struggle, but we've been able to find that place once in a while and here we've found it again."
As for how he feels now about their dynamic?
"Okay, on the state that Christine and I on here, we're acknowledging the struggle we're having and we had one good day," he explains in his current confessional. "So, now we're talking about, ‘Oh, now it's better, we had this one good day.' When you're together, even if it's not good, you do your best. You're optimistic. You try to work things out in the relationship."
And though ultimately their relationship didn't work out, Christine—who tied the knot with David Wooley earlier this year—can agree with her ex's assessment.
"Some downs were really low, some ups were really high," she notes of their romance now. "And that was a high. It was definitely a high, it was great."
With a laugh, Christine adds of the footage, "We were probably getting along for a couple of weeks there."
Catch up on their entire journey when Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started airs Dec. 24 at 10/9c on TLC. Until then, keep reading for more on where each star stands in their love life today.