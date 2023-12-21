Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Hair Color and Extensions That Will Have You Buzzing

Khloe Kardashian's look is as sweet as sugar.
The Kardashians star debuted a new hairstyle, sharing a photo of herself rocking long caramel-colored locks while filming a confessional for an upcoming season of the Kardashian-Jenners' Hulu show.
"Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 20. "I'm calling it honey."
She credited hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and hair stylist Priscilla Valles for giving her the chic 'do and hair extensions in time for Christmas.
"My girls always do their thing," Khloe added. "I swear they have magic wands."
And the long hair—darker than her platinum blonde style this summer—certainly caught sister Kourtney Kardashian's eye. The Poosh founder commented on the photo, "That's my sister!!"
While Khloe, 39, has no problem mixing up her look with varying shades of blonde, she sticks to her favorites when it comes to her fashion sense.
"I try not to follow a lot of trends because I've done that when I was younger and I sometimes looked ridiculous because I wasn't confident," she told Vogue in September. "You could wear anything and if you exude confidence, people believe you."
And Khloe has learned that while she's "not the boho girl," she is the queen of athleisure, opting to wear leggings when breaking a sweat or out and about.
"They are still gym appropriate, they hold everything, but you could really wear them out with a pair of heels," she shared. "If I feel really cute in the gym, it really makes me want to go and work out. So I do think investing in good workout clothes motivates you."
