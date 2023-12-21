Khloe Kardashian Unveils New Hair Color and Extensions That Will Have You Buzzing

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Avoids NIP SLIP in Gravity-Defying Dress

Khloe Kardashian's look is as sweet as sugar.

The Kardashians star debuted a new hairstyle, sharing a photo of herself rocking long caramel-colored locks while filming a confessional for an upcoming season of the Kardashian-Jenners' Hulu show.

"Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 20. "I'm calling it honey."

She credited hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and hair stylist Priscilla Valles for giving her the chic 'do and hair extensions in time for Christmas.

"My girls always do their thing," Khloe added. "I swear they have magic wands."

And the long hair—darker than her platinum blonde style this summer—certainly caught sister Kourtney Kardashian's eye. The Poosh founder commented on the photo, "That's my sister!!"

While Khloe, 39, has no problem mixing up her look with varying shades of blonde, she sticks to her favorites when it comes to her fashion sense.