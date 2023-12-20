Rachel McAdams Reveals Real Reason She Declined Mean Girls Reunion With Lindsay Lohan and Cast

Watch : Mean Girls - Movie Musical Official Trailer

Rachel McAdams didn't sit with the cast of Mean Girls for their new commercial.

The Notebook star revealed the reason she was absent from Walmart's Black Friday ad, which featured a reunion between Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reprising their roles in the 2004 comedy.

So, why did McAdams—who played Plastic queen Regina George—turn down the offer?

"I don't know," she told Variety in an interview published Dec. 20. "I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag."

McAdams, 45, also admitted that she didn't realize it would be such a big get-together.

"I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she noted. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."