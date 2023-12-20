Zac Efron Explains Why He Wore Sunglasses Indoors on Live TV

Zac Efron is soarin', flyin' to the eye doctor...but first, he's got a job to do.
While joining his Iron Claw costars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons on Today Dec. 20, the High School Musical was sporting a special accessory: dark sunglasses. However, he quickly explained that he was not wearing the shades inside the studio in the name of fashion.
"I feel weird being in shades," Zac noted. "I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here."
He added, "It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it."
The biographical sports drama focuses on the actor's character, Kevin Von Erich, and his famous Texas pro wrestling family's tragic story. Jeremy, Harris and Stanley play his Kevin's brothers.
In order to transform into the '80s wrestling stars, the actors spent a lot of time getting in shape.
"That physical preparation, it was intense," Zac explained, "but it really paid off."
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons from @A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ @ironclawmovie open up to @craigmelvin about getting familiar with the Von Erich brothers’ story, the physical and emotional transformations for their roles, and more. pic.twitter.com/jh11zCwnC8— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2023
Meanwhile, Jeremy praised the 17 Again star for his support behind-the-scenes, calling him a "champion and cheerleader for everybody."
For Zac, taking on a leadership role on the film felt like a no brainer.
"It's easy, man," he responded. "These guys are such talented, young actors. When you hear you're playing a professional wrestler, I think the hairs on the back of your neck go up a little bit. You're kind of vulnerable up there in the ring. From day one, just the commitment out of all these guys was extraordinary."
He continued, "I guess it felt kind of natural to just encourage them. I know how I was feeling when I got out there in my underwear and I was in front of the audience for the first time."
And it's clear the Iron Claw cast's bond extends far beyond their onscreen brotherhood. In fact, Jeremy, as well as director Sean Durkin, were among those supporting Zac when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 11.
