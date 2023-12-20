Zac Efron Explains Why He Wore Sunglasses Indoors on Live TV

Watch : Zac Efron Talks Getting Star on Walk of Fame

Zac Efron is soarin', flyin' to the eye doctor...but first, he's got a job to do.

While joining his Iron Claw costars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons on Today Dec. 20, the High School Musical was sporting a special accessory: dark sunglasses. However, he quickly explained that he was not wearing the shades inside the studio in the name of fashion.

"I feel weird being in shades," Zac noted. "I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here."

He added, "It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it."

The biographical sports drama focuses on the actor's character, Kevin Von Erich, and his famous Texas pro wrestling family's tragic story. Jeremy, Harris and Stanley play his Kevin's brothers.