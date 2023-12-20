Zac Efron Explains Why He Wore Sunglasses Indoors on Live TV

Zac Efron sported a pair of shades on in the Today studio as he appeared with his Iron Claw castmates. Find out why.

Watch: Zac Efron Talks Getting Star on Walk of Fame

Zac Efron is soarin', flyin' to the eye doctor...but first, he's got a job to do.

While joining his Iron Claw costars Jeremy Allen WhiteHarris Dickinson and Stanley Simons on Today Dec. 20, the High School Musical was sporting a special accessory: dark sunglasses. However, he quickly explained that he was not wearing the shades inside the studio in the name of fashion.

"I feel weird being in shades," Zac noted. "I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here."

He added, "It's such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it."

The biographical sports drama focuses on the actor's character, Kevin Von Erich, and his famous Texas pro wrestling family's tragic story. Jeremy, Harris and Stanley play his Kevin's brothers.

In order to transform into the '80s wrestling stars, the actors spent a lot of time getting in shape.

"That physical preparation, it was intense," Zac explained, "but it really paid off."

Meanwhile, Jeremy praised the 17 Again star for his support behind-the-scenes, calling him a "champion and cheerleader for everybody."

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For Zac, taking on a leadership role on the film felt like a no brainer.

"It's easy, man," he responded. "These guys are such talented, young actors. When you hear you're playing a professional wrestler, I think the hairs on the back of your neck go up a little bit. You're kind of vulnerable up there in the ring. From day one, just the commitment out of all these guys was extraordinary."

He continued, "I guess it felt kind of natural to just encourage them. I know how I was feeling when I got out there in my underwear and I was in front of the audience for the first time."

And it's clear the Iron Claw cast's bond extends far beyond their onscreen brotherhood. In fact, Jeremy, as well as director Sean Durkin, were among those supporting Zac when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 11.

Keep reading to see more sweet moments from Zac's career milestone...

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A Star Is Born

Zac Efron, wearing a IWC Schaffhausen watch, received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 11.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

All for One

Joining the High Scholl Musical alum was longtime friend Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, as well as Zac's The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin, and comedian and entrepreneur Jeff Beacher.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

They're All in This Together

Zac's dad David Efron, mom Starla Baskett and brother Dylan Efron were also in the crowd to cheer him on.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Boys Are Back

Miles, who costarred with Zac in the 2014 film That Awkward Moment, delivered a speech to commemorate the occasion.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Right Here, Right Now

Jeremy also honored Zac with a speech of his own.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

A Day to Remember

Taking the stage, Zac thanked his past family, friends and past castmates, including his late 17 Again costar Matthew Perry.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Bop to the Top

Zac was the 2,767th celeb to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located on 6426 Hollywood Blvd.

