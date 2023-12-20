One Tree Hill's Paul Johansson Reflects on Struggle With Depression While Portraying Dan Scott

Watch : One Tree Hill Cast Tried to "Rescue" Castmate in Cult

Paul Johansson didn't wanna be in the Dan Scott mindset too often.

The One Tree Hill star opened up about playing the show's villain, sharing the toll it took on him in real life.

"It was awful," Paul said of his mental health during filming on the Dec. 19 episode of Trying to Figure It Out With Ally Petitti. "I was, I've never spoken about this before, I was deeply depressed and I was drinking. I was drinking a couple bottles of wine a night by myself. For about six or seven years, it was really tough."

And a lot of the struggles stemmed from how he was perceived due to the evil character he played on TV.

"It was just a time when I think I was absorbing the energy of the people that were looking at me and seeing me and seeing me as something that's bad," he explained. "To get out of it, the way to do it was the show had to end for me. I needed to get out and to get other characters and feel other things, but then I was getting bad guy roles again because of that show. It put me in a box."