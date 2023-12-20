Take a Tour of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita’s Los Angeles Home

Watch : "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

A modern abode fit for a modern family.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are giving fans a peek into their life at home—literally. The couple, who share sons Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 13 months, brought Architectural Digest into their Los Feliz home, and the tour will have you browsing homes for sale in their neighborhood.

Designed by Mandy Cheng, the newly-built house was essentially a blank slate when the couple bought it, allowing Mandy to turn it into the sun-drenched, contemporary yet cozy home that it is today.

Justin explained of choosing Mandy, "We wanted someone to push us in new directions but also embrace things we already loved."

And one thing that was important to the couple—who tied the knot in a 2013 wedding in NYC—is the art they chose to bedeck the walls of their home. As Jesse explained, "Displaying our meaningful art and collectibles was a priority."

One piece with particular sentimental value was a wrap gift from his Modern Family costar and onscreen husband Eric Stonestreet.