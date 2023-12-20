Take a Tour of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita’s Los Angeles Home

A modern abode fit for a modern family.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are giving fans a peek into their life at home—literally. The couple, who share sons Beckett, 3, and Sullivan, 13 months, brought Architectural Digest into their Los Feliz home, and the tour will have you browsing homes for sale in their neighborhood.
Designed by Mandy Cheng, the newly-built house was essentially a blank slate when the couple bought it, allowing Mandy to turn it into the sun-drenched, contemporary yet cozy home that it is today.
Justin explained of choosing Mandy, "We wanted someone to push us in new directions but also embrace things we already loved."
And one thing that was important to the couple—who tied the knot in a 2013 wedding in NYC—is the art they chose to bedeck the walls of their home. As Jesse explained, "Displaying our meaningful art and collectibles was a priority."
One piece with particular sentimental value was a wrap gift from his Modern Family costar and onscreen husband Eric Stonestreet.
To commemorate the close of the ABC sitcom after 11 seasons, Eric gifted each of his castmates a framed piece of wood with each person's autograph next to their designated spike tape—the cast members had an assigned color that showed them where to stand during scenes.
"By the end, we each basically signed next to our spike mark," Jesse shared of the meaningful gift, "which I think is a really sweet, very unique—we all got very emotional when he gave that to us."
Another special feature of their LA home is the custom bed in their bedroom—measuring in at a king and a half.
"Justin and I got the giggles one night seeing how many rolls it took to reach each other," the 48-year-old joked with AD about the bed's extra-large size. "It was, like, three and a half!"
And in addition to patios—lending the home an "elevated campground feel," per Jesse—a backyard complete with its own guest house, luxury-hotel-inspired pool, as well as two statues that Justin has nicknamed "Joe Jonas" (no relation) and "Peter" (a horse), the couple also ensured their house is practical for raising their two sons.
"We wanted open flow but also cozy spots to unwind," Jesse explained of their choice to make an open concept kitchen, dining and living room, while Justin added with a laugh of their playroom, "I think our 3-year-old spends more time there than in his actual bedroom."