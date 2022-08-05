Proof Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet Are Still a Modern Family

Family is forever, even onscreen ones!
Eric Stonestreet paid Jesse Tyler Ferguson a visit and made sure to teach Jesse's 2-year-old Beckett an interesting new word: "Manure." Yes, you read that right. In a new TikTok, Jesse filmed his former Modern Family co-star having the hilarious exchange with his son, and it's just as great as you would imagine.
The clip starts off with the little one showing off his toy yellow dump truck. "Gravel, sand we can put sand in here. What else can we put in a dump truck?" Eric tells Beckett in the Aug. 4 video before he adds, "Manure."
Eric then adds, "Do you know what manure is? When I leave what I will have taught you was the word Manure." Jesse captioned the post, "My tv husband came all the way from Kansas City to teach my child how to say Manure."
Jesse and his IRL husband Justin Mikita can be heard cracking up at their son's new vocabulary.
original sound - Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Since Modern Family ended back in April 2020, the cast has proven that their bond lives on. Earlier this year, Jesse reunited with his TV daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
"Father daughter date night!" Jesse wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two on Jan. 22. "This time @jamiemusical @ctgla."