Why Luke Bryan Is Raising One Margarita to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

Watch : Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Luke Bryan thinks this country girl should keep shaking it off with Travis Kelce.

The American Idol judge revealed that he, too, is living for Taylor Swift's new romance.

"She's got her a football player. Like she's got her a damn—a man," Luke told Access Hollywood in a recent interview. "Some of these guys, you know..."

But when it comes to Travis, the "One Margarita" singer knows he's a "tough dude."

"Pick her up," Luke joked. "Tote her around a little bit. Do some smoochin'."

Taylor debuted her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player back in September when she stepped out at one of his NFL games.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she told TIME in a Dec. 6 cover story. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."