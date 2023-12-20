Why Luke Bryan Is Raising One Margarita to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

Luke Bryan recently joked that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce should "do some smoochin'" as their romance heats up.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 20, 2023 1:47 AMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Luke Bryan thinks this country girl should keep shaking it off with Travis Kelce.

The American Idol judge revealed that he, too, is living for Taylor Swift's new romance. 

"She's got her a football player. Like she's got her a damn—a man," Luke told Access Hollywood in a recent interview. "Some of these guys, you know..."

But when it comes to Travis, the "One Margarita" singer knows he's a "tough dude."

"Pick her up," Luke joked. "Tote her around a little bit. Do some smoochin'."

Taylor debuted her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player back in September when she stepped out at one of his NFL games.

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she told TIME in a Dec. 6 cover story. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

photos
All the Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift’s Birthday Bash

The Grammy winner—who kept her prior relationship with Joe Alwyn mostly out of the spotlight—explained why she and Travis have decided to make quite a few public appearances together. 

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves," she noted. "We're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Says Matthew Perry Wasn’t Happy on Friends

2

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

3

Taylor Swift's Sweet Pre-Game Gesture for Travis Kelce Revealed

Most recently, Taylor took her dad Scott Swift to cheer on the king of her heart Dec. 17, when Travis' team took on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., just a few days after she celebrated her 34th birthday in New York with her squad.

See all the photos of Taylor in the lavender haze during her latest football outing:

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Father-Daughter Outing

Scott Swift joined daughter Taylor Swift and her friends Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife), Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim as the singer supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team played the New England Patriots Dec. 17, 2023. It marked the seventh time the singer has been spotted at one of the Chiefs star tight end's games.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

What a Play

Taylor and her squad cheer on the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dad & Me

Scott appears with his daughter and her squad.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugs

Taylor and her dad exchange a hug in the VIP suite.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Power

Taylor, Brittany and Ashley cheer on the team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Taylor and her squad root for the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Brittany chats with Taylor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Squad Goals

The group enjoys the game.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Taylor's boyfriend appears on the field.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together before kickoff.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bro Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together on the field

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Touchdown!

The Chiefs score!

(E! and Access are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Says Matthew Perry Wasn’t Happy on Friends

2

Jennifer Love Hewitt Has Honest Response to Claim She’s Unrecognizable

3

Taylor Swift's Sweet Pre-Game Gesture for Travis Kelce Revealed

4

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Cancer Update After Unsuccessful Immunotherapy

5

Holly Marie Combs Confirms Alyssa Milano Got Shannen Doherty Fired