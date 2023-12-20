Why Luke Bryan Is Raising One Margarita to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

Luke Bryan thinks this country girl should keep shaking it off with Travis Kelce.
The American Idol judge revealed that he, too, is living for Taylor Swift's new romance.
"She's got her a football player. Like she's got her a damn—a man," Luke told Access Hollywood in a recent interview. "Some of these guys, you know..."
But when it comes to Travis, the "One Margarita" singer knows he's a "tough dude."
"Pick her up," Luke joked. "Tote her around a little bit. Do some smoochin'."
Taylor debuted her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player back in September when she stepped out at one of his NFL games.
"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she told TIME in a Dec. 6 cover story. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."
The Grammy winner—who kept her prior relationship with Joe Alwyn mostly out of the spotlight—explained why she and Travis have decided to make quite a few public appearances together.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves," she noted. "We're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."
Most recently, Taylor took her dad Scott Swift to cheer on the king of her heart Dec. 17, when Travis' team took on the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., just a few days after she celebrated her 34th birthday in New York with her squad.
See all the photos of Taylor in the lavender haze during her latest football outing:
