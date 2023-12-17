Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Help Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift attended her seventh Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her partner Travis Kelce, this time with the help of more of her friends as well as her father, Scott Swift.

Taylor Swift made her latest Kansas Chief Game a family affair.

The "Blank Space" singer brought along her dad Scott Swift to help cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his team's away game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts Dec. 17. The father-daughter duo sat in a VIP suite with Taylor's friends Alana Haim from the band HAIMAshley Avignone and Brittany Mahomeswife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Grammy wore a grey Chiefs sweatshirt and a white and red wool beanie to the game, which the Chiefs won 27-17. Three more regular season games remain.

This marked the seventh time the Grammy winner has cheered on Travis at work since she and the Kansas City NFL team's star tight end began dating this past summer. It is also the first time she has brought along one of her parents to a game, which took place four days after Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday with her star-studded squad in New York City. Travis did not attend, as he reportedly had to stay in Kansas City and practice for the recent game against the Patriots.

Just before Chiefs beat the New England team, Brittany paid homage to Taylor by sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo from inside the VIP suite of herself, holding what appeared to be a cookie that read, "Dads, Brads and Chads."

It parodies a recent remark the "Style" singer had made to TIME magazine in a cover interview celebrating her title of 2023 Person of the Year. Speaking about the media attention given to her appearances at Travis' Chiefs games, she said, "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Help Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Taylor's dad had met Travis well before the football game. The two attended one of the singer's Eras tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina together in November. During the show, she gave her boyfriend a shoutout by changing a lyric in her song "Karma," after which he awkwardly missed Scott's cue for a high five, as seen in a fan video.

Travis later addressed the moment, which went viral, on his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights, saying, "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Oh man, I missed that. I never miss a high five, too. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event."

Also in November, Taylor had originally planned to bring both her dad and mom Andrea Swift to watch Travis play in the Chiefs' game against Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, but she ultimately was unable to attend the event because she performed a concert in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil that had been postponed due to excessively hot weather.

The singer has over the past few months already hung out with Travis' parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce at several Chiefs games.

See photos of Taylor, her dad and her friends at the latest Chiefs game below:

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Father-Daughter Outing

Scott Swift joined daughter Taylor Swift and her friends Brittany Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife), Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim as the singer supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team played the New England Patriots Dec. 17, 2023. It marked the seventh time the singer has been spotted at one of the Chiefs star tight end's games.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

What a Play

Taylor and her squad cheer on the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Dad & Me

Scott appears with his daughter and her squad.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Hugs

Taylor and her dad exchange a hug in the VIP suite.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Power

Taylor, Brittany and Ashley cheer on the team.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Taylor and her squad root for the Chiefs.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Brittany chats with Taylor.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Squad Goals

The group enjoys the game.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Taylor's boyfriend appears on the field.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together before kickoff.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Bro Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end and quarterback appear together on the field

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Touchdown!

The Chiefs score!

