Taylor Swift Brings Her Dad to Help Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Jersey Sales Spike

Taylor Swift made her latest Kansas Chief Game a family affair.

The "Blank Space" singer brought along her dad Scott Swift to help cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his team's away game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts Dec. 17. The father-daughter duo sat in a VIP suite with Taylor's friends Alana Haim from the band HAIM, Ashley Avignone and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Grammy wore a grey Chiefs sweatshirt and a white and red wool beanie to the game, which the Chiefs won 27-17. Three more regular season games remain.

This marked the seventh time the Grammy winner has cheered on Travis at work since she and the Kansas City NFL team's star tight end began dating this past summer. It is also the first time she has brought along one of her parents to a game, which took place four days after Taylor celebrated her 34th birthday with her star-studded squad in New York City. Travis did not attend, as he reportedly had to stay in Kansas City and practice for the recent game against the Patriots.