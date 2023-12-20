Tom Schwartz’s Holiday Gift Ideas Will Get You Vanderpumped for Christmas

We interviewed Tom Schwartz because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to Christmas gifts, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is all about the heartfelt presents. The Bravolebrity shared, "These days I'm a sucker for sentiment. My mom sends me a new tree ornament every year and I treasure those."

Tom also appreciates some practical picks, like this hydrating lip butter that's only $6 and a cold weather essential. He recommends this $7 must-have, which he packed for Winter House. Tom's gift guide includes glasses for those iconic half shots that he made cool. Plus, he shares the best gifts he has received from Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, and Tom Sandoval.