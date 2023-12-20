Tom Schwartz’s Holiday Gift Ideas Will Get You Vanderpumped for Christmas

We interviewed Tom Schwartz because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to Christmas gifts, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is all about the heartfelt presents. The Bravolebrity shared, "These days I'm a sucker for sentiment. My mom sends me a new tree ornament every year and I treasure those."
Tom also appreciates some practical picks, like this hydrating lip butter that's only $6 and a cold weather essential. He recommends this $7 must-have, which he packed for Winter House. Tom's gift guide includes glasses for those iconic half shots that he made cool. Plus, he shares the best gifts he has received from Lisa Vanderpump, Jax Taylor, and Tom Sandoval.
Tom Schwartz's Winter House-Inspired Gift Ideas
Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
"I'm in my honeymoon phase with Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter."
Tom's pick is a top-seller with 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
"Whenever I'm in higher altitudes, stomach problems can arise, grateful that I brought Poo-Pourri & Imodium as we had to share a bathroom with like 6 people."
This gift pick is a customer favorite with 82,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SMITH Vantage MIPS Snow Helmet
"Tom Sandoval purchased one for me under the condition that I will always wear it."
Tom Schwartz's Under $30 Gift Ideas
Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer
"I can't remember who had it at Winter House, but it was this little portable hand warmer. Clutch up in the slopes."
This hand warmer has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 4 colorways.
Tom Schwartz's (Half) Shot Glasses
Ruckae Shot Glasses
"Half shots, full night! My favorite shot glasses are thrifted. They feel steeped in history. I like the idea that they have a story. If you want to precisely regulate your shot intake, I recommend these 0.5 oz shot glasses from Amazon. I keep a few at both bars."
Tom Schwartz's Favorite Gifts From Vanderpump Rules Stars
E!: What's your favorite gift you've received from a fellow
Bravolebrity?
TS: LVP gifted us with an opportunity partner up with her in one of my favorite cities in the world, West Hollywood. Which led to Schwartz & Sandy's and some other great opportunities. Bars and restaurants are the gift that keeps on giving (and taking).
TUMI Just In Case Backpack
"In terms of practical gifts, Jax Taylor gave me a Tumi backpack for my bday a while back. It's sturdy and stylish. I use it every week. It's my comfort backpack."
This versatile backpack is available in several colors.
Tom Schwartz's Amazon Gift Idea for Lisa Vanderpump
City Shirts Add Your Own Text and Design Custom Personalized Sweatshirt Hoodie
"To celebrate/commemorate the life of her miniature horse, Rosé, maybe a custom hoodie with a picture of her."
You can personalize this sweatshirt in 29 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3X.
Tom Schwartz's Gift Ideas for Pet Parents
Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera Treat Dispenser
"It's such a game changer. I don't feel as guilty when I have to be away now. Also, if I had this in the 90's I definitely would have been on America's Funniest Home Videos.
Tom's recommendation has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher.
Tom Schwartz's Stocking Stuffer Ideas
Patron El Alto Reposado Tequila
"If they drink, I like to splurge and get them a nice tequila. My go-to lately is Patron El Alto (it fits, trust me)."
