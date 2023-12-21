The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale Reveals Winner and Unveils a Pretty Little Finalist

Watch : Olivia Culpo Does THIS Before Hitting Stage as Masked Singer UFO

Ultimately, the judges came closer with their guesses than ever before.

During the highly anticipated season 10 finale of The Masked Singer, the powerhouses behind Cow, Gazelle, Donut and Sea Queen gave it their best shot one last time, with all four opening the finale by hitting the stage to perform "What I Like About You" by The Romantics.

After their joint collaboration, Cow was first up to complete an exhilarating performance of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation." Meanwhile, Gazelle followed that up with an emotional rendition of "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol.

But Sea Queen kicked the night up a soulful notch with their execution of Fontella Bass' "Rescue Me," which was followed by Donut's emotional performance of the ballad "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker.

Unfortunately, though they blew the judges away, Sea Queen was the first to be eliminated during the finale. But before the creature was unmasked, they remarked, "This whole experience has made me feel nervous again in a way that I haven't felt in a long time, but I fought my way through it."