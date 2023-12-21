The Masked Singer Season 10 Finale Reveals Winner and Unveils a Pretty Little Finalist

Ultimately, the judges came closer with their guesses than ever before.
During the highly anticipated season 10 finale of The Masked Singer, the powerhouses behind Cow, Gazelle, Donut and Sea Queen gave it their best shot one last time, with all four opening the finale by hitting the stage to perform "What I Like About You" by The Romantics.
After their joint collaboration, Cow was first up to complete an exhilarating performance of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation." Meanwhile, Gazelle followed that up with an emotional rendition of "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol.
But Sea Queen kicked the night up a soulful notch with their execution of Fontella Bass' "Rescue Me," which was followed by Donut's emotional performance of the ballad "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker.
Unfortunately, though they blew the judges away, Sea Queen was the first to be eliminated during the finale. But before the creature was unmasked, they remarked, "This whole experience has made me feel nervous again in a way that I haven't felt in a long time, but I fought my way through it."
When it came to the judges' predictions, Nicole Scherzinger had previously guessed it was Jenifer Lewis or Niecy Nash, while Ken Jeong chose Queen Latifah and Jenny McCarthy picked Erykah Badu. But Robin Thicke was the one who guessed correctly—with the other three joining him in the final vote—when he named singer Macy Gray as the one donning the costume.
And while Gazelle captured everyone's hearts with their touching story and impressive vocals, they were the second to exit the competition stage, leaving Cow and Donut to go head-to-head.
As far as the assumptions behind the antelope costume went, the judges named Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu, Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez and High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale based on the clues they gathered about an actress known from a high school setting. However, when unmasked, Gazelle turned out to be Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal on the series.
And with the stakes raised even higher between the two remaining finalists, both Cow and Donut seized the opportunity to show off their skills, as Donut belted out "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray for his solo performance while Cow took the reins with "Take a Bow" by Rihanna.
But when all was said and done, Cow went on to greener pastures and was crowned the season 10 winner, with Donut landing in second place.
And while Donut was assumed to be everyone from singers Tom Jones to Engelbert Humperdinck, he was revealed to be Jenny's exact guess: Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider. "I have always considered myself a singer who will act for food," the actor shared, before paying tribute to his late wife Alicia Allain. "I'm honored to be here. I know my bride would have been delighted."
Ken teared up at the reveal, saying he was "starstruck" because he loved watching Dukes of Hazzard growing up.
As for the champion, the Cow was thought to be Usher or Billy Porter, but Robin and Nicole hit it right on the nose when they finally guessed it was none other than R&B singer Ne-Yo. "This is my brother, this is my family," Nicole noted while guessing her music collaborator, who wrote and produced "Take a Bow."
And according to the Grammy winner himself, he had a bit of a hard time when it came to keeping his distance from his fellow friends during his streak.
"I originally chose to become the Cow because I thought it'd be a super fun way to get my friends in the panel off my scent," he shared during the episode. "But even though I'm used to wearing different hats, being here has challenged me in a whole new way. I've had to re-learn how to express myself entirely, from the way I move to the way I dance."
Ne-Yo added, "When you reach my level of success and fame, there are certain expectations and pressures to perform the same old way, so it's been a blast getting to take on this whole new persona."
Keep reading to see all the celebrities who competed on season 10 of The Masked Singer.