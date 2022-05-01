Why Jenifer Lewis Was "Nervous" to Transition from black-ish to I Love That For You

Watch : Jenifer Lewis Reveals Insecurities & Shopping Habits

Even television icons get nervous sometimes.

Jenifer Lewis, who played Ruby for eight seasons on ABC's black-ish, now stars on Showtime's I Love That For You as Patricia, the powerful CEO of a fictional home shopping network. Contrary to her character's nature, however, Jenifer was scared to step into her new gig.

"I will admit, the first week I was so nervous because it was just so different than black-ish," she told E! News. "Everything from coming out of my trailer, a trailer that I'd come out of for eight years and gone to the left, this was to the right. When I got there, everybody was in a mask. I didn't know who anybody was. I didn't even know names. The people on black-ish, we were family after eight years."

It didn't help that she was being fawned over by her own—mostly much younger—cast mates.